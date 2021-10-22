Former Seahawks First-Round Pick Is ‘Revved Up’ After IR Stint

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with multiple injuries at the running back position, but one player is back and ready to contribute. Former first-round pick Rashaad Penny has returned from Injured Reserve, and he says that he is ready to go against the New Orleans Saints.

Penny met with members of the media on Friday, October 22, after his return from Injured Reserve. He explained that he hasn’t let the injuries get him down mentally. Penny added that he is “mentally stronger” now and that he can better grasp the offense as the NFL gets slower. Though he noted that he has to remain healthy and avoid further injuries.

“It’s just all about me being available,” Penny said during an October 22 media availability. “That’s the two biggest things I’ve been preaching the whole offseason, is being available and being consistent. You have that type of career. I feel like it’s just a slow start for me. I’m still young. I’m fresh. I’m ready to go. Now is the chance for me to show it. … I’m revved up. I’m excited.”

Penny Could Play a Major Role Against the Saints

Penny hasn’t played since he suffered an injury during the season-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He remained on Injured Reserve while Chris Carson and Alex Collins each played major roles.

Now, however, the top running backs are dealing with different injuries. Carson has a lingering neck issue and will be on Injured Reserve until at least Week 10 when the Seahawks return from the bye. Collins, on the other hand, suffered a groin injury during the game against the Steelers. He remains a question mark for the October 25 game.

If Collins can’t make the start, Penny will likely lead the way with DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer behind him. There could be concerns about him having to ease back into action, but head coach Pete Carroll shut them down. He expressed optimism about Penny having a significant role.

“I’m really excited to get Rashaad on the field and playing for us,” Carroll said during his media availability. “He’s gunning to go, he’s ready, this is the right time for him to come roaring back. I’m hoping he’ll have a chance to be a big factor in the game.”

Penny Missed 5 Games With a Lingering Injury

Penny missed 13 games in 2020 while recovering from a torn ACL, but he entered the 2021 training camp lighter and ready to form a powerful tandem with Carson. However, his campaign came to a halt relatively early.

Penny rushed two times for eight yards during the season-opening game against the Colts. These were his only touches in the game. He left the field due to a calf injury and did not return while Dallas stepped in as the primary backup to Carson.

Carroll met with media members after the game and told them that Penny would likely miss some time while dealing with the calf injury. The Seahawks ultimately placed the running back on Injured Reserve on October 3, ensuring that he would miss games against the Vikings, 49ers, and Rams. He also missed losses to the Titans (Week 2) and Steelers (Week 6) before making his return from IR.

“He’s got a calf strain, so it’ll take us a bit to figure out what the return would be on that,” Carroll said during his Monday press conference. “He ran really well when he ran the other night, so we’re going to miss him, it looks like this week, we won’t know.”

