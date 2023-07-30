Ex-Seahawks Star Healthier After Signing With ‘A+ Organization’

The story of Rashaad Penny’s career to date has been injuries. The former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks hasn’t been able ably to stay on the field long enough to keep his starting job.

Penny, two years removed from a 749-yard season, has a new team and a real chance to dent the depth chart. Everyone has anointed D’Andre Swift as the starter, but the Philadelphia Eagles are playing coy about their plans. Head coach Nick Sirianni has been rotating five different backs in with the first-team offense through training camp, lumping Penny and Swift alongside Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell, and Trey Sermon.

Swift was the big winner at Sunday’s practice, thanks in large part to a highlight-reel catch in between two defenders, but Penny got his touches as promised. The other thing to keep an eye on is injuries. Health could play a major factor in the team’s final decision, depending on which player survives the summer at 100 percent.

“I don’t know if that [being healthy] was a big factor in my career early on but hopefully it changes this year,” Penny told reporters. “I’m excited. I know these guys care so much where I’m playing at [weight-wise] and how I look, so I’m really praying and hoping that makes a difference and know it will.”

#Seahawks Rashaad Penny post game talked about how he had to make dietary changes in the off-season. “I hired a nutritionist and stopped eating McDonalds. Last year I gained weight during the season and finished at 238. I’m now 230 and i feel great.” — Greg Still (@greg_still_) November 24, 2019

The “it” has been Penny’s commitment to conditioning, spurred on by the Eagles’ strength and conditioning staff. The 5-foot-11 running back showed up to camp weighing 230 pounds, with plans to get even lighter. Penny, who weighed 237 pounds last year in Seattle, is attempting to drop down to his college playing weight of 225 before Week 1 – and the trainers in Philly have mapped out a plan.

“Well, first and foremost I think Seattle did an amazing job with me it was just unfortunate [it didn’t work out],” Penny said, refusing to blame Seattle’s staff. “But here they just really care about players’ health, and I think I could play 20 more years here, just because of how good they take care of you.

“And just what they do on the off-days and how they structure their days just to get ready to prepare for the next day. I think every day since camp started, I’ve been fresh every day. I really give credit to these guys. They’re really an A+ organization in the way they take care of their guys.”

Rashaad Penny says he feels great physically, wants to get back to his college weight and says the #Eagles strength and conditioning staff has helped pic.twitter.com/SuXvECUZHh — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) July 30, 2023

Penny Lobbying to Handle Kickoff Returns

Penny’s decision to seriously shed pounds is a two-folded one. For starters, he wants to be quicker on his feet for usage in the passing game. Secondly, Penny has offered up his services to return kicks on special teams, something he excelled at while playing at a much lighter weight at San Diego State.

“I’ve also had interest doing kickoff return,” Penny said. “I’m always back there catching them, whether they put me in or not. I’ve always enjoyed it. I felt like if I got lighter and got back to my college weight then I would feel comfortable going back there and doing it. But right now, I’m working, just catching the ball right now, and showing burst.”

Rashaad Penny had 8 Kick/Punt return touchdowns at San Diego State. He's incredibly special in open space for his weight. — Russell Clay (@RussellJClay) November 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Penny had a message for all those questioning his pass-catching skills out of the backfield. Look beyond his 27 career catches for 22 yards.

“I think I can do a lot [of pass-catching]. I didn’t do a lot or in college, but I’ve always been comfortable catching the ball,” Penny said. “I feel like it’s kind of a system thing, a gameplan thing, so I’m just doing whatever I need to do so I feel comfortable.”

Adjusting to Different Offensive System

One adjustment for Penny has been acclimating to a new offensive system following five years in Seattle. Pete Carroll’s offense uses mostly direct snaps from the center to the quarterback, whereas Nick Sirianni favors the RPO game and shotgun formations.

Jalen Hurts with a nifty audible at the line, signaled at D’Andre Swift to split wide, then Hurts took the snap and rushed up the middle for a nice chunk. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) July 30, 2023

Jalen Hurts has the ability to pull it down and take off in the blink of an eye, but the running back has to be on the same page. Those plays won’t work if the decoy doesn’t read it right. So, Penny has been buried in the playbook.

“Coming from being under center a lot to being under the gun a bunch, it’s just about getting comfortable and about playing football,” Penny said. “I haven’t played football since October so it’s getting comfortable again and I think the playbook is coming along really good.”

Penny is feeling no lingering effects from his season-ending ankle surgery. He was carted off the field last October in Week 5 after fracturing his fibula. Fast forward to 2023 and it’s full steam ahead.

“I feel great,” Penny said. “The biggest thing is just competition. I came from a program [in Seattle] where we competed like the same here, so just competition and just having fun.”