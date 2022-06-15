Seahawks Legend Lands Primetime TV Job, Doesn’t Rule Out NFL Comeback

Former Seattle Seahawks superstar Richard Sherman had been bouncing around the league for the last few years. While his newest job may be off of the field, the former Legion of Boom member isn’t ruling out an NFL comeback.

Amazon’s NFL on Prime Twitter account made the official announcement on Tuesday that Sherman will be joining the Thursday Night Football broadcast team. The broadcast team has already added Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth, along with another legendary player in former tight end Tony Gonzalez.

495 Tackles

37 INTs

5x Pro Bowler

5x All-Pro

Super Bowl XLVIII Champion. And now he’s on our Thursday Night Football team, only on @PrimeVideo. Welcome, @RSherman_25! #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/jy90HGwVJo — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 14, 2022

“I feel like it’s important for players to continue to push the game forward, and continue to educate the fans through real experience,” Sherman told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. “I think the more informed and educated the fans are, the better the experience is.”

Richard Sherman Doesn’t Rule Out an NFL Comeback

Although he’s 34 years old and dipping his feet into the broadcasting world, Sherman made it clear that he hasn’t retired from football, and that he still has something left in the tank.

“I’m still leaving that door open as long as I can,” Sherman told Wyche. “I’m obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they’re there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn’t pass it up. But I’m going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I’m happy to help.”

If Sherman signs with another team in 2022, it will be his 12th professional season. Although he hasn’t been the same player since leaving the Seahawks in 2017, Sherman was still a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers.

After a strong 2019 season, Sherman played just five games in 2020 due to a calf strain that landed him on injured reserve. He was released by the 49ers after the season, and although it seemed as if his NFL career might be coming to a close, he signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September of 2021. Injuries kept Sherman sidelined again for the majority of the 2021 season, playing in just five games. Although he’s struggled to stay healthy the last two seasons, Sherman is still hopeful that a team will give him a call this year.