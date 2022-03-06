Richard Sherman Included on Top 20 Most-Hated NFL Person List

R

ichard Sherman only played five games during the 2021 NFL season, but that didn’t prevent him from being included on a list of the “Top 20 Most-Hated People in the NFL.”

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a recent study from BetOnline.ag found Sherman to be the 18th-most hated NFL person. The study was “conducted by analyzing keyword associations on Twitter” that included negative words along with the person’s name.

The study, which involved any person — coaches, players, owners and family members of players — connected with the NFL, analyzed and complied tweets in December.

The BetOnline.ag study found 8,562 negative Sherman tweets, placing him behind Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and just ahead of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on the list.

Richard Sherman’s Arrest

Most of people the study ranked on the “Top 20 Most-Hated People in the NFL” list have been involved in controversy off the field. The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback is no different.

NFL.com reported on July 14 that Sherman was arrested and booked on charges of burglary domestic violence, resisting arrest and malicious mischief. Washington State Patrol captain Ron Mead also told NFL.com that Sherman was being investigated in an alleged hit-and-run and DUI while driving through a closed construction zone.

ESPN reported Sherman pled “not guilty” to his five misdemeanor charges. The cornerback expressed regret over his arrest on Twitter.

The Guardian reported Sherman was attempting to break into his in-laws home and fought with police officers, who had to use a police dog during his arrest. The authorities said Sherman “did not enter the home, strike or try to strike any family members or significant others.”

ESPN reported the NFL released a statement on July 14 that it planned to investigate whether Sherman violated the personal conduct policy.

Sherman signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 29. He played his first game for the Buccaneers on Oct. 3 against the New England Patriots.

But he only played in three games before beginning to deal with leg injuries. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on injured reserve with a calf injury on Nov. 17.

He returned in December but only dressed for two games and then suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

The Outspoken Richard Sherman

Sherman has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and that’s likely the other main reason the BetOnline.ag study included him among the most-hated people connected with the NFL.

After the Super Bowl, Sherman was adamant on social media and his podcast that Los Angeles Rams signal caller Matthew Stafford is not a Hall of Fame quarterback.

I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP https://t.co/TDQn8sJZfO — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 14, 2022

Sherman has been overly critical of Seattle’s offense and quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason as well.

“People are like ‘Let Russ cook, let Russ cook.’ You did not win a Super Bowl letting Russ cook,” Sherman said on his podcast on Jan. 28. “You have not been anywhere close to a Super Bowl letting Russ cook. You will not be close to a Super Bowl if you let him throw it 30-40 times a game.”

Sherman even alienated the Seahawks fanbase on the same podcast episode.

“Seattle fans are going to hate to hear this because they just hate accountability these days.”

He continued while talking to fellow ex-Seahawks defender Cliff Avril:

“These fans had never won anything before we got here. They had never won anything. They went to the Super Bowl in ’06 and were happy to be there. And that was their biggest claim. And then we get there, we win a Super Bowl, we spoil them with historic defense and then, all of the sudden, that’s their expectation.

“Now their expectation is, ‘Oh, we’re going to the Super Bowl every year.’ You’ve only been to three in the history of your organization. Now you’re going every year? No.”

Sherman is a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He was also a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

But as long as he is so opinionated, Sherman will probably be disliked in many NFL cities, including perhaps Seattle.