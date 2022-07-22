Seahawks Encouraged to Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks head into training camp with cap space and roster flexibility, and while general manager John Schneider hasn’t made any significant moves recently, one analyst thinks that he should go after an intriguing veteran free agent.

Former Seahawks receiver Michael Bumpus did a video for Seattle Sports 710AM giving a pair of free agents he thinks that the team should sign. He suggested a reunion with former edge rusher Carlos Dunlap, but also suggested that the team make a move for offensive tackle and former first-round pick Riley Reiff.

“The great thing about this guy is that he’s 33 years old, he’s been all across the league, he can play right tackle and left tackle,” Bumpus said. “You’ve got two young guys at those spots, and what if something happens?…You bring in a veteran like Riley Reiff, and you let him do his thing.”

Training camp is approaching quickly, so the Seahawks may want to make a move for a veteran like Reiff sooner than later.

Riley Reiff’s Football Career

Reiff has been around the league for a decade, playing for a handful of teams. However, the veteran offensive tackle’s pro aspirations began in high school out of Parkston, South Dakota.

A 3-star recruit out of high school and the top-ranked player in South Dakota, Reiff committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes. After redshirting his first year, Reiff was named a first-team Big Ten All-Freshman by Sporting News, starting 11 of 13 games.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

By his redshirt junior year, Reiff had become an All-American and started getting attention from NFL scouts with his impressive size and athleticism. The 6’6″ tackle had a solid pre-draft process before being selected by the Detroit Lions with the 23rd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Reiff was remarkably consistent for the Lions, missing just three games over five seasons. After his rookie deal was up, Reiff was able to sign a five-year, $58.75 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. He started all but six games over four seasons with Minnesota before being released after the 2020 season.

That turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Reiff, who signed a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals before the 2021 season. He started 12 games before being placed on injured reserve in December, but was part of a team that made a magical run to the Super Bowl before falling to the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Reiff is a 33-year-old free agent looking for a new team. He’s nearing the end of his NFL career, but Reiff has rarely missed games throughout his decade in the league, and a team like the Seahawks could use a reliable veteran tackle while their two rookies develop.

Seattle’s Two Rookie Offensive Tackles

Adding a veteran offensive tackle would be a safe move by the Seahawks, but even if that doesn’t happen, the future is bright for Seattle’s offensive line thanks to rookies Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas.

Cross was the team’s first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, going ninth overall. As a former 5-star high schooler, Cross has a combination of great movement skills and play strength that makes him a force despite his smaller frame at 6’5″ and 307 pounds. Expectations are high for Cross, who was named to NFL.com’s preseason All-Rookie team.

With Cross expected to hold down the left tackle spot, fellow rookie Abraham Lucas will be competing to start at right tackle. Lucas is born and raised in the state of Washington, playing for the Washington State Cougars before going in the third round.

Playing in a heavy air raid offense, Lucas has plenty of experience in pass protection as a right tackle. He’s not a guarantee to secure the starting job, however, with Jake Curhan trying to keep the right tackle spot after holding his own last year.