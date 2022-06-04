Proposed Trade Sends Seahawks a Dominant $70 Million Pro Bowler

As trade rumors continue to swirl around Chicago Bears star pass rusher Robert Quinn, the Seattle Seahawks would be wise to at least sniff around on the asking price for the Pro Bowler. Quinn’s trade value is an interesting question given the pass rusher notched an incredible 18.5 sacks, 49 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles during his 16 appearances in 2021.

Yet, NFL teams are typically reluctant to give up a lot of assets for a 32-year old player who has already had a 12-year pro career. Quinn has three seasons remaining on his five-year, $70 million contract. Given Quinn’s consistent production, the Bears defender has a reasonable $12.8 million salary for 2022. A trade for Quinn would likely start with a future day one or two draft pick and could include additional selections.

If the Bears consider trading Quinn, they are likely to look to what the Broncos landed from the Rams in exchange for Von Miller in 2021 as a baseline for a potential deal. Denver received second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft from the Rams.

The Seahawks Need More Firepower on the Defensive Line

The Seahawks are a potential fit for a few different reasons, starting with the reality that the team has the space to absorb Quinn’s contract. According to Spotrac, the Seahawks have $13.6 million remaining in cap space for this season, but the number will rise significantly in 2023 after Russell Wilson’s dead cap hit passes. Seattle is projected to have an estimated $58.5 million in cap room next offseason.

Cap space aside, the Seahawks have a genuine need for more firepower on the defensive line. Seattle released a trio of pass rushers- Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder and Benson Mayowa- this offseason to help as the team transitions to a new scheme more reliant on a 3-4 defense. The Seahawks also drafted Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith to add depth to the pass rush/linebacker position group.

New addition Shelby Harris is expected to help fill some of the void alongside the young duo of Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson. L.J. Collier will also likely be part of the rotation on the edge, but the defender has underwhelmed since being the Seahawks’ first-round pick in 2019.

‘I Continue to Hear That Quinn Wants Out,’ Says Insider

18 SACKS for Robert Quinn! He now leads the NFL in sacks and has set a new single-season franchise record for the @ChicagoBears. #DaBears 📺: #NYGvsCHI on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/QSdKkRCLgx — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that he “continue[s] to hear that Quinn wants out of Chicago.” Quinn is under contract through 2024, so it will be up to the Bears as to whether they will explore potential deals. The Bears have indicated they plan to retain Quinn, at least publicly.

“I continue to hear that Quinn wants out of Chicago – and who could blame him? – and there are a host of interested teams,” La Canfora wrote on May 20. “Bears brass has told everyone he ain’t going anywhere, but they will keep asking and that’s not lost on the veteran defensive end. The Bears look hapless, they dealt fellow veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack already, and Akiem Hicks doesn’t seem likely at all to be back.

“Team is in transition under new management, Quinn is coming off a monster season with 18.5 sacks. He just turned 32 and wants to win, and he is also an absolute steal this season ($13M); if he gets dealt the next team would likely sweeten the pot with incentives if nothing else. If the Bears are as bad as I expect, this will only fester, and he could be the prize of the trade-deadline market if nothing else (fetching more than Von Miller a year ago I believe).”

The Bears Are Not Shopping Quinn: Report

Robert Quinn still got that insane bend. Welcoming Andrew Thomas to the NFL pic.twitter.com/BGi1HWinja — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) September 21, 2020

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on April 27 that the Bears are “not shopping” Quinn despite the constant trade rumors. It is worth noting that the Seahawks used similar language earlier this offseason before trading Wilson.

“The Bears are not currently shopping pass-rusher Robert Quinn, source said. Quinn referenced some uncertainty in his interview and other teams have been monitoring, but Chicago is not shopping him,” Rapoport tweeted.

Despite not having a franchise quarterback, the Seahawks have remained aggressive this offseason and indicated the team has no plans to stop competing. Quinn could be a key acquisition that would help stop the revolving door of pass rushers.