Seahawks a Possible Landing Spot for Former MVP QB, Says Analyst

For the first time in a decade, the Seattle Seahawks are heading into a season with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. Drew Lock and Jacob Eason are the only quarterbacks on the Seahawks roster.

The Seahawks are still in the “quarterback business” according to head coach Pete Carroll. This has lead to plenty of speculation about the Seahawks landing another signal caller. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton labeled the Seahawks as one of the best fits for former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton.

“After the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they destroyed their immediate chance at winning a Super Bowl but opened up a vacancy at quarterback, which may appeal to Newton,” Moton wrote on March 30. “In the trade for Wilson, Seattle acquired Drew Lock, but the former Broncos quarterback knows he must compete to get the starting nod with his new team.

“…If Newton signs with the Seahawks, he would have a fair chance to win the quarterback competition. Even if the franchise drafts a rookie in the first round, Newton’s experience should give him the upper hand. He would have some quality pass-catching weapons in wideouts DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and tight end Noah Fant as well.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Newton Has Thrown More Interceptions Than Touchdowns in 2 Straight Seasons





Play



Cam Newton Says He Has Interest From Teams, Wants Fair Chance To Play | Pat McAfee Reacts Do you think we see Cam Newton back as a consistent starter in the NFL? This is a conversation from The Pat McAfee Show LIVE from Noon-3PM EST Mon-Fri. If you aren't on FanDuel, what are you doing? Go to fanduel.com/mcafee to get started. Become a #McAfeeMafia member! youtube.com/channel/UCxcTeAKWJca6XyJ37_ZoKIQ/join SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/channel/UCxcTeAKWJca6XyJ37_ZoKIQ?sub_confirmation=1 MERCH: store.patmcafeeshow.com Subscribe to… 2022-03-29T22:00:01Z

Whether signing Newton is prudent depends on the expectation level of the Seahawks. Newton’s days of being the long-term solution as a team’s starting quarterback are likely over. Newton has thrown more interceptions (15) than touchdowns (12) in two straight seasons.

After spending 2020 as the Patriots QB1, New England opted to draft Mac Jones and released Newton just before last season began. Newton later returned to the Panthers where he notched 684 passing yards, five interceptions and four touchdowns while completing 54.8% of his passes in eight appearances, including five starts.

The quarterback has still been a threat on the ground running for 230 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Newton posted 592 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns with the Patriots in 2020.

The Seahawks Were in Contact With Newton After Wilson’s Injury in 2021

This is not the first time the Seahawks have been connected to Newton. After Russell Wilson was sidelined last season with a dislocated finger, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that he was in contact with Newton.

“Well, just so that you know, we’ve already talked to him [Newton],” Carroll told Seattle Sports on October 18, 2021. “We we’re talking to everybody that could help us, to go right back to the base philosophy that we always, you know, we uphold here is that we’re gonna be competing at every every turn [with] whoever would be available and and so we’re on it.”

Newton: ‘I Have Teams That Are Interested in Signing Me’

Ultimately, the Seahawks opted to pass on signing Newton as Wilson returned from his finger injury after just four weeks. This time could be a different story given the Seahawks no longer have Wilson on their roster. It would be an upset if Seattle does not add another quarterback either via the draft or free agency.

The Seahawks current roster is constructed more to build around a young quarterback, unless Seattle wanted to sign Newton as a bridge to a rookie quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 29 that Newton is practicing patience but has received interest from teams in free agency.

“Free-agent QB Cam Newton is drawing interest, but also is remaining patient,” Schefter tweeted. “‘I have teams that are interested in signing me,’ Newton texted. ‘I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.'”