Seahawks Could Pluck Star Playmaker Away From Rival, Says Analyst

It is early but the focus of the Seattle Seahawks offseason has been transforming the defense as Pete Carroll overhauled nearly all of the defensive coaching staff from 2021. The Seahawks are also going to need to upgrade the roster this offseason and may have an opportunity to pluck a key playmaker away from a division rival.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox compiled a list of the top 10 free agents who are 25-and-under. Coming in at No. 9 is Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk, and the Seahawks were labeled as the best fit for the playmaker.

“According to Player Profiler, Kirk ran 406 of his 490 routes out of the slot this past season,” Knox explained. “The Seattle Seahawks should be high on Kirk as a slot target after not getting much out of 2021 second-round pick D’Wayne Eskridge this past season. The Western Michigan product appeared in 10 games and caught only 10 of 20 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown.

“Adding Kirk—who caught a career-high 74.8 percent of his targets in 2021—between perimeter receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett would give Seattle one of the most dangerous receiving trios in the NFC. It might also help quarterback Russell Wilson feel better about his chances of success in Seattle next season.”

The Seahawks Lacked a True No. 3 Receiver in 2021

The Seahawks have one of the best receiving duos in the NFL with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Yet, there was a massive drop-off last season after the two star receivers with no wideout emerging to take a firm grasp of the WR3 spot. There was some hope that rookie Dee Eskridge would emerge as that player but multiple injuries limited the playmaker to just 10 appearances.

This offseason the Seahawks are focused on making Russell Wilson happy, and one of the best ways to do that is to give him more weapons. Wilson could utilize Kirk’s 4.47 speed to throw his famed deep ball, especially with the receiver’s ability to play in the slot. Kirk posted a career-high with both 77 receptions and 982 yards while adding five touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2021.

Kirk Is Projected to a Land a 3-Year, $35 Million Contract

Pro Football Focus projects that Kirk will land a three-year, $35 million deal in free agency. The Seahawks have an estimated $36 million in cap space to potentially add Kirk and other players of need. Wilson represents one of the few potential upgrades from Kyler Murray’s deep ball.

“Kirk has averaged half a receiving yard more in the slot than he has out wide over the course of his NFL career,” Pro Football Focus detailed. “His best fit is with a team looking for a slot receiver who can help stretch the field, but there are few better quarterbacks out there who will provide him with downfield opportunities than Kyler Murray.

“…Kirk is a solid complementary option in the passing game who can win vertically from the slot. He’ll have a tough time finding a quarterback better suited at hitting him deep than Murray if he leaves Arizona, though.”

Carroll Admitted the Seahawks Would Like to Add Skill Position Players





Heading into the offseason, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll first pointed to the pass rush as one of the areas they would like to upgrade but also added that the team needs to add a few skill position players.

“And I really wanna make sure that we’re able to continue to push our guys, with people that are added to the program,” Carroll admitted during a January 10 press conference. “Push our receivers, push our running backs and make those positions continue to be really competitive across the board. But in those spots, I’d love to be able to add a guy here and a guy there. So let’s see how it goes.”