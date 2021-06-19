Seahawks Make Decision on Star’s Future: Report

With the season fast approaching, the chances of K.J. Wright returning to the Seattle Seahawks continue to decrease. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported Wright is “not in their plans” as the Seahawks look to fill the void at linebacker with Jordyn Brooks and Darrell Taylor.

“Brooks’ use of the past tense with regards to Wright’s time with the Seahawks caught the attention of some fans still holding out hope that he’s re-signed for an 11th season in Seattle, but it’s an accurate reflection of where things stand,” Henderson detailed. “While a return is not entirely out of the question, Wright, a free agent, is not in their plans — even after he continued to play some of the best football of his career last season at age 31. It’s only partly about money. It’s mostly because the Seahawks want their top two draft picks from 2020 — Brooks and Darrell Taylor — to join All-Pro veteran Bobby Wagner as starters in their 4-3 defense.”

Brooks notched 57 tackles and two pass deflections in 14 games during his rookie season, including six starts. Taylor was sidelined for his entire rookie year with a leg injury.

Wagner on Wright’s Absence: ‘Of Course It’s Awkward’

Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner admitted he is having a hard time not seeing Wright lined up next to him. Wagner described minicamp practices as “awkward” without Wright on the field.

“Of course it’s awkward,” Wagner noted, per Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith. “I’m entering Year 10, and I’m used to seeing a particular face, so it’s definitely different. I’m hoping that everything still works out and we’re able to get him back. I think he’s a tremendous player, a tremendous person, someone that anyone would love to have on their team, so we’ll see what happens.”

Wagner left the door open for Wright to potentially return to the Seahawks, but the team’s public comments indicated less optimism. Wright has been linked to other teams in free agency including the Cowboys but so far he has not signed a new deal.

“There’s definitely a door open,” Wagner added. “I mean, I feel like as long as I’m here, I would like to say the door’s open.”

Carroll on Wright: ‘If We Get a Chance to Call on Him We’ll Go After It’

Back in May, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll left the door open for the team to re-sign Wright but noted he does not expect any “major changes.” The former Pro Bowler is coming off a stellar 2020 campaign posting 86 tackles, 10 pass deflections, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

“Until we get on the field and can see how things are starting to come together there won’t be major changes in what’s going on because we’re pretty committed at this point,” Carroll explained, via Pro Football Talk. “That doesn’t mean that we’re not tuned into all of the options and the opportunities that are out there because we are. But K.J. is OK at this point. He’s doing fine. And if we get a chance to call on him we’ll go after it and see if we can put something together.”