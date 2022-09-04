Seahawks Predicted to Make Change at Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks named Geno Smith as the starting quarterback but there is plenty of skepticism that the veteran will be able to hold off Drew Lock throughout the season. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the Seahawks will turn to Lock sooner rather than later.

“For many quarterback competitions, the winner primarily wins the right to be the first quarterback benched,” Florio noted on August 30, 2022. “It’s fair to wonder when that will happen to new Seahawks starter Geno Smith.

“It feels inevitable. Although Smith held off Drew Lock, it’s got a distinct “for now” feel to it. That’s not a wild guess, or a gut feeling. When coach Pete Carroll announced his decision, he dropped more than a few hints that it’s far from a full-season move.”

What Would It Take for Lock to Become the Seahawks QB1?

What would need to happen for the door to open for Lock to overtake Smith as the starter? The last memory that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has of Lock is the quarterback throwing three interceptions in the preseason finale against the Cowboys. Florio suggests that a slow start to the season could prompt Carroll to reconsider his decision at quarterback.

“The season begins with the Broncos and Russell Wilson on a Monday night, followed six days later by a trip to San Francisco,” Florio added. “Anything better than 0-2 will be a feather in Smith’s cap.

“But if the Seahawks lose to the Broncos and the 49ers, that’s when Lockwatch begins. In Week Three, they host the Falcons. In Week Four, they travel to Detroit. If they struggle in those two games, that’s when it could be time to break glass in event of emergency. That’s when Carroll’s reiterated obsession with protecting the football may yield to seeing whether Lock can provide what could be a much-needed spark.”

Carroll Left the Door Open for Lock to Win the QB Job During the Season

Part of the reason for the question marks is tied to Carroll himself leaving the door open for Lock to take over as QB1. During an August 30 press conference, Carroll revealed that the competition is “always on” between Smith and Lock.

“Geno was solid in his outing, and Geno is going to start,” Carroll explained during his August 26 press conference. “He’s going to start the opener, and he’s earned it. He’s won the job with the time and the time frames that got messed up for us for Drew. Drew just ran out of time, didn’t make it [in] his bid for it, and so I’m clear about that. I just want to let you know so everybody knows. So you don’t have to ask about it anymore.

“In the meantime, Drew’s got to keep on battling because he can play — and he’s got all kinds of stuff in him. And I want him to be ready at [a] moment’s call, and he’s going to keep growing and pushing and developing as a fantastic player, I think, and I have no problem playing with him, too. So, we’re fortunate to have two guys that can go.”

Could the Seahawks Add Another Quarterback in 2023?

Pete Carroll has had enough of Geno Smith and Drew Lock 😂 🎥: @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/hyid5MxozH — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) August 25, 2022

There is always the chance that the Seahawks add another wrinkle into the quarterback competition by adding a veteran during the season. With Jimmy Garoppolo now officially off the table, it is hard to imagine where this new quarterback would emerge.

There are backup quarterbacks like Gardner Minshew or Sam Darnold who could become available prior to the trade deadline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer views the Seahawks as being “open” to acquiring another quarterback during the season.

“In the end, as I understand it, Smith was consistently steadier, showed an ability to take care of the ball better and is still able to make all the throws,” Breer wrote on August 29. “Also, in the preseason games, Smith put the ball where it needed to be over and over again (something that was reflected in his PFF grade).

“And now? Well, with rookies likely to be key contributors at both tackle spots (Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas) and running back (Kenneth Walker III) having a veteran voice leading the huddle would make sense for more reasons than just what Smith brings to the table as a player. And, sure, if an opportunity to get another such quarterback comes along, I do think the Seahawks would be open to that.”