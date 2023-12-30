Seahawks $70 Million Star May Never Play Again for Seattle: Insider

Fans may have seen the last of star safety Jamal Adams in a Seattle Seahawks uniform. Heading into Week 17, the Seahawks announced Adams along with receiver Dee Eskridge were placed on injured reserve.

Adams must now miss a minimum of four games which would require a deep Seattle playoff run to play again this season. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo believes Adams may never play again for the Seahawks.

“Quite possibly the last we’ve seen of Jamal Adams in a Seahawks uniform,” Garafolo detailed in a December 30 message on X.

Seattle gave up two first-round picks as part of a 2020 blockbuster trade with the Jets to land Adams. The Seahawks would likely love a do-over on acquiring Adams. The defender has missed significant time in all four of his seasons since arriving in Seattle.

The Seattle Seahawks Would Take a Sizable $20.8 Million Dead Cap Hit by Releasing Jamal Adams

There are a lot of incomplete reports not telling the full story about this Jamal Adams situation so here is the full Pete Carroll clip He also gives insight about other players as well pic.twitter.com/L38S0vxpSK — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) December 19, 2023

Adams’ four-year, $70.5 million contract is slated to run through 2025. Speculation abounds about Adams’ future as the Seahawks have an out in the safety’s deal this offseason.

Seattle can release Adams but would take a $20.8 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac. This still may be a preferable option over being on the hook for the remaining two seasons.

Adams’ release would still provide cap savings of more than $6 million for 2024. The star is slated to have a $16.5 million salary and $26.9 million cap hit next season.

Jamal Adams Has Not Attended a Seahawks Game Since December 10

Jamal Adams is OUT Sunday for the Seahawks v. Steelers. Do you think he’s played his last game in Seattle? pic.twitter.com/g3hPZhrBEx — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) December 30, 2023

Adams has earned an underwhelming 54.9 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus in 2023. The safety has not played since the team’s 28-16 loss to the 49ers on December 10.

Not only has Adams not played, but the safety has not attended the games while sidelined. Head coach Pete Carroll has publicly backed Adams throughout the defender’s disappointing season.

“It’s been so difficult on him. He has not been able to get all the way where he’s got everything feeling right,” Carroll said during a December 19, 2023 interview with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” “We’ve been working with him all season, working the recovery versus the preparation mode and it’s been hard. It’s just a very, very difficult injury and he’s doing everything he can.”

Veteran Safety Julian Love Has Played Well in Jamal Adams’ Absence

JULIAN LOVE SEALS THE SEAHAWKS WIN WITH AN INTERCEPTION 🔥pic.twitter.com/O02znZBEz1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2023

In addition to the cap savings, Adams’ future is also clouded from a production standpoint. Seattle added a bit of insurance by signing Julian Love to a two-year, $12 million contract last offseason. Love has played well in Adams’ absence, highlighted by his game-ending interception against the Eagles on December 18.

The defender notched 9 tackles and 2 interceptions in this Week 15 victory. Heading into Week 17, Love has three interceptions in his last three outings. Carroll has defended questions about Adams not being on in attendance in recent weeks.

“I think he was home. It was hard on him,” Carroll said of Adams’ initial absence during the team’s win over the Eagles. “And we talked about it and how he was going to deal with it, and he didn’t need to be there.”