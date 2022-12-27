Seahawks Sign Running Backs, Place Defender on IR Ahead of Jets Game

The Seattle Seahawks started off Week 17 by making three roster moves including re-signing running back Tony Jones Jr. The Seahawks also signed Godwin Igwebuike to the active roster after previously being on the practice squad.

Igwebuike has made an impressive impact on special teams proving to be a threat as a kick returner gaining 255 yards on nine returns. The running back’s splash returns have included plays for 48 yards and 50-yard gains. In more unfortunate news, the Seahawks placed safety Joey Blount on injured reserve which will likely end his season unless Seattle is able to make a deep playoff run.

Blount sustained a knee injury during the Seahawks’ loss to the Chiefs in Week 16 and has played in 11 games this season. The safety has been a significant contributor on special teams and adds to a growing list of injuries Seattle is dealing with to close the season.

Walker Is Aiming to Be More Decisive With His Runs

Ken Walker says being more decisive was the key to his second half. pic.twitter.com/hSSNcojqgc — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 24, 2022

The Jones move serves as a happy reunion after Seattle released the veteran running back on December 21. Prior to being released, Jones had eight carries for 16 yards during his four appearances with the Seahawks this season.

After a quiet first half against the Chiefs, Seahawks rookie Ken Walker III finished with 26 rushes for 107 yards. Walker continues to be a threat for explosive plays but has struggled with consistency during his first pro season. The rookie rusher cited a commitment to be more “decisive” as the major factor for his increased impact during the second half versus Kansas City.

“I believe I was just more decisive,” Walker explained during his December 24 postgame press conference. “The o-line did a great job in the whole game. It was just helping me to be decisive on what hole to hit and in the second half everything started to open up.”

Lockett & Lucas’ Statuses vs. Jets Are in Doubt for Week 17

Pete Carroll said Tyler Lockett broke his finger on the final drive of the game on a slant route. This has to be it. He gets up like nothing happened so it's hard to tell. Carroll said he "can't fathom playing without Tyler."

No estimation on how long he may be out. pic.twitter.com/hv6H0jDwqj — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) December 16, 2022

Heading into the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Jets, Seattle has a 23% chance to make the postseason, per The New York Times. The Seahawks’ chances soar up to 67% if Seattle is able to win their next two games against the Jets and Rams. Seahawks fans should also be rooting for the Browns to top the Commanders and the Vikings to defeat the Packers this weekend. Seattle is fighting with Washington and Green Bay for the final NFC Wild Card spot.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett and right tackle Abraham Lucas are among the Seahawks dealing with injuries leaving their status against the Jets in doubt. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has not provided many updated details on Lockett’s availability for Week 17 and noted that Lucas will get additional testing done on patellar tendon injury.

“Abe’s gonna get some imaging done,” Carroll noted during his weekly Seattle Sports radio show on December 26. “… I thought it was his elbow but he had had like a patellar tendon thing or something earlier in the year that kind of bothered him and it just popped up again. That’s his issue. Elbow was okay.”