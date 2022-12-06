Seahawks Sign ‘Physical’ Running Back Amid Ken Walker’s Injury News: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman as rookie playmaker Ken Walker continues to recover from a foot injury. Several additional Seahawks running backs are also dealing with injuries including DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr.

“With RB Ken Walker battling an ankle injury, the Seahawks are signing veteran RB Wayne Gallman to their practice squad, source said. Added depth,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on December 6, 2022.

Gallman played in eight games last season for the Falcons and Vikings and had a brief 2022 stint with the Chiefs before being released on November 29. The veteran rusher’s best season came with the Giants in 2020 when Gallman notched 147 carries for 682 yards and six touchdowns. Gallman also added 21 receptions for 114 yards during his 15 appearances in 2020, which included 10 starts.

The Seahawks Have Not Ruled Out Walker for Week 14

Walker sustained a foot injury during the Seahawks’ win over the Rams, but the early indications are that the strain does not appear to be serious. The Seahawks have not ruled out Walker for their upcoming matchup against the Panthers.

“We do understand what he has,” Carroll told Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” during a December 5 interview. “He’s got a strain. He doesn’t have an ankle sprain; he’s got a strain in a particular part of his foot that we just got to help him through and see if we can get it to quiet down and all that.”

Gallman Had a Standout Collegiate Career at Clemson

Gallman had a standout career at Clemson posting back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 yards prior to jumping to the NFL in 2017. Here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Gallman heading into the 2017 NFL draft.

“Comes with NFL-ready body and a competitive running style,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “Gallman has limited instincts as an interior runner and needs lanes rather than creases, but he’s physical enough to bang out tough yardage. Gallman runs with pace and shows traits of being a one-cut runner who is better off with focused, pre-set tracks rather than searching for his own. He could be an early contributor in a committee with a future as an eventual starter.”

The Rams Were Awarded Mayfield on Waivers

Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield landed in the NFC West, but not with the team many expected. Los Angeles claimed Mayfield off waivers after Carolina released the signal-caller, a move preventing any other team within the division from having a chance. There had been plenty of speculation that the Niners would look to add Mayfield after losing Jimmy Garoppolo for at least the regular season.

“The Rams claimed QB Baker Mayfield off waivers, for final four or five games. Don’t sense they’ve put consideration into longer-term plan yet, outside of potential he nets a comp pick,” The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrique detailed in a series of December 6 tweets. “He’d be the 4th QB to play for them this year; dropped into offense w/o Kupp, Robinson.

“To me, move signals Rams will seek longer-term changes at backup (Mayfield or not), by doing this so late in a season like this. For Mayfield, who will try for a contract this spring, situation is adverse. For team playing hard w/ crazy circumstances, yet another ‘sudden change.’”