Proposed Trade Sends Seahawks a 2-Time Pro Bowler to Help Russell Wilson

The last time the Seattle Seahawks made a significant commitment to protecting Russell Wilson was when the team pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans for Duane Brown. It may be time for the Seahawks to make another similar move with the Texans being a potential trade partner once again.

As the Texans continue to rebuild, franchise left tackle Laremy Tunsil could be available via trade. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton believes the Seahawks are a top potential landing spot for Tunsil.

Moton’s trade package has the Seahawks acquiring Tunsil in exchange for Seattle’s 2022 second-round pick (No. 41), third-round pick (No. 72) and the team’s 2023 first-round pick. The Texans would also send the Seahawks a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the deal.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Tunsil Is Slated to Make $17.8 Million in 2022

So much has been made about potential Wilson trades, but the best solution for the Seahawks is to make deals that assist the team in building around their franchise quarterback. The challenge with this trade proposal is the Seahawks are giving up significant draft capital, something they already lack from the Jamal Adams deal, for a player with a sizable contract.

Tunsil has two seasons remaining on his three-year, $66 million contract and is slated to have a $17.8 million salary in 2022. The left tackle’s deal does give his team a potential out in 2023 to save cap space, per Spotrac.

“The Seattle Seahawks may lose starting tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell via free agency,” Moton explained on February 22. “Brown will turn 37 years old in August, and despite a strong finish to the 2021 campaign, he gave up eight sacks in 969 snaps. Over the past two seasons, Shell has logged most of his snaps at right tackle, but he’s missed 12 contests in that span. Seattle can use some of its projected $34.8 million in cap space for an upgrade at the position.

“As the Seahawks communicate with Russell Wilson to keep him in the fold (h/t NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo), general manager John Schneider can put a smile on the quarterback’s face with a new left tackle who can provide solid pass protection. In 2021, Seattle allowed pressure on 27.1 percent of dropbacks, which ranked fifth-worst.”

Carroll on Offensive Line: ‘I Like What We’ve Got’

This deal is interesting for the Seahawks and something the team should explore but not for the proposed picks. The Texans gave up two first-round picks and a second-round selection as part of the 2019 trade to acquire Tunsil from the Dolphins.

Three years later, it is unrealistic to think the Texans will be able to find a similar deal for a left tackle who only played in five games in 2021. Tunsil earned just a 60.8 grade last season from Pro Football Focus, well below the expectation for a player with a nearly $18 million salary.

Heading into the offseason, head coach Pete Carroll was complimentary about the team’s offensive line core. The Seahawks face a decision about Brown and other free-agent offensive linemen this spring.

“I like the way our guys have played,’’ Carroll said in January, per The Seattle Times. “They’ve played strong. We always want to keep our sack numbers down, better than we had, this year, but other than that these guys have blocked the running game and worked really hard, been physical and tough. I like what we’ve got.’’