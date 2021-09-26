Russell Wilson Is the Best in the NFL in 1 Important Stat

The quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks is off to another strong start despite a 1-1 record. Russell Wilson has thrown six touchdowns without an interception, completing 74.1% of his passes. He has also been the best in the NFL while under pressure.

Ben Volin of “The Boston Globe” released a list on Friday, Sept. 24, showing the best and worst quarterbacks against the blitz. Wilson is at the top of the list with a perfect eight completions on eight attempts for 146 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a passer rating of 158.3. Kyler Murray of the Cardinals is second with nine completions on 14 attempts for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

Don't blitz: Russell Wilson Do blitz: Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/Xek9k3mIYp — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2021

For comparison, rookie Trevor Lawrence sits in the 37th position with two completions on 12 attempts, a percentage of 16.7. He has also thrown two interceptions when teams blitzed him. Justin Fields (36th) and Aaron Rodgers (35th) are just ahead of him with one interception apiece against the blitz.

Wilson Has Capitalized With Touchdowns to Tyler Lockett

A fitting example of Wilson’s success against the blitz took place during the 33-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The seven-time Pro Bowler remained calm during one first-half play and found Tyler Lockett for an important touchdown.

The play occurred with 6:46 remaining in the second quarter. Wilson took the snap at his own 37-yard line and dropped back in search of an open receiver. A Titans defender came running in from Wilson’s right side on a delayed blitz, but the quarterback did not flinch. He simply lofted the ball downfield to Lockett, who ran away from three defenders for a 63-yard score.

Another example is the first touchdown of the game against the Colts. The Seahawks faced third-and-six from the 23-yard line late in the first quarter. Wilson dropped back as several Colts defenders blitzed Wilson. He calmly tossed a pass to Lockett, who put the Seahawks on the board.

Wilson Will Have More Opportunities Against the Vikings

While the Seahawks fell to the Titans in Week 2, the team will have the opportunity to rebound against the woebegone Vikings. The two teams will face off in Minnesota on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 4:25 p.m. ET with Fox providing coverage.

The Vikings are currently 0-2 after tough losses to the Bengals and Cardinals, and the defense played a major role in both outcomes. According to Pro Football Focus, the Vikings have given up 61 points through two games, the 26th worst in the NFL.

There were multiple plays against the Cardinals where the Vikings blitzed Kyler Murray in an effort to get him off-balance. This list includes a fourth-down play late in the fourth quarter. The Vikings sent several defenders rushing through the line, but Murray launched a pass off his back foot and found Christian Kirk for a first down.

Wilson is capable of making just as many big plays, especially against the Vikings. He has led the Seahawks to seven consecutive wins against the NFC North team, including a wild card victory in the 2015 postseason. Now he will try to add yet another win on the road, and will likely face blitzing defenders several times throughout the game. The first two games indicate that Wilson will see the pressure coming and will find one of his talented receivers for a touchdown.

