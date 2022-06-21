Russell Wilson Wanted Seahawks Coach Fired, Per Report

The Seattle Seahawks moved on from the Russell Wilson era this offseason, but now that the superstar quarterback is with the Denver Broncos, reports are beginning to come out about some of his more tumultuous moments with the franchise.

Wilson had been involved in trade rumors for almost a year before finally being shipped to Denver, with the two sides having issues near the end of his time in Seattle. According to Corbin K. Smith with SI.com, former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was a big reason why Wilson wanted to be traded.

Smith mentions in his report that Wilson had publicly supported Schottenheimer after he was fired by head coach Pete Carroll. However, Smith’s source indicates that wasn’t the reality in private.

“In fact, per a team source, while they didn’t hold ill will towards one another and maintained respect for each other, the perennial Pro Bowl quarterback and his representatives ‘pushed hard’ for a coordinator change behind the scenes after a disappointing finish to the 2020 season,” Smith said.

The Russell Wilson Trade Saga

The latest report regarding Wilson’s feelings towards Schottenheimer’s role adds even more context to the superstar quarterback’s desire to be traded. However, that wasn’t the only reason that Wilson wanted to move on and play for a new team.

In February of 2021, Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers told Adam Schefter and ESPN that the quarterback was willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears.

Schefter also mentioned at the time that Wilson still wanted to play in Seattle, but the fact his agent still mentioned which teams could try to work on a trade was odd at the time. The Chicago Bears made an aggressive offer to trade for Wilson after the comments by his agent, but a deal didn’t happen at the time.

A few months later in June, Wilson stated that he had never requested a trade and that he had hoped to clear the air by letting his agent know which teams he would accept a trade from.

Wilson ended up playing with the Seahawks throughout the 2021 season, but was traded to the Broncos in exchange for several draft picks, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, and quarterback Drew Lock.

Who Will Replace Russell Wilson in Seattle?

Wilson recently rubbed Seahawks fans the wrong way after some comments about why he wanted to play in Denver, and now they’re hoping that a new quarterback can be a long-term replacement under center.

Geno Smith has the experience with the team having backed up Wilson since 2019, but Lock is the talented gunslinger who showed serious promise as a rookie but failed to find that same level of success the last two seasons.

Neither player is expected to be a perennial Pro Bowler, leading to plenty of trade rumors and speculation about the position. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is the biggest name that’s consistently linked to the Seahawks after the team traded for Deshaun Watson.

Replacing Wilson won’t be an easy task, and the Seahawks may not find another franchise quarterback for a few years. If Seattle doesn’t make a trade, then Seahawks fans are hoping that either Lock or Smith can at least keep the offense moving in 2022.