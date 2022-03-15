Russell Wilson Attempting to Poach Seahawks Players: Report

Russell Wilson is wasting no time trying to get both current and former Seattle Seahawks players to join him with the Denver Broncos. Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported that Wilson is recruiting Seahawks free-agent starting tackle Brandon Shell to join him in Denver.

“Seahawks free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Shell has received interest from several teams around the NFL, including the Broncos, per source,” Kyed detailed on Twitter on March 14, 2022. “Shell has a close relationship with QB Russell Wilson. Return to Seattle also still possible.”

There is a touch of irony here in that Wilson was critical of the Seahawks offensive line protection last offseason. Wilson is also pushing for former Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner to sign with the Broncos.

“Russell Wilson isn’t officially a Bronco yet, but he’s doing his best to improve the roster — by recruiting Bobby Wagner to play with him in Denver, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted on March 14. “Former teammates that played 10 years together in Seattle could reunite, though Wagner has an expansive market.”

Wagner on His Release: ‘I Didn’t Even Hear It From Them’





Former Seahawks GM Randy Mueller breaks down the Russell Wilson trade & Seattle's 2022 QB outlook Former NFL GM and Heavy's front office insider Randy Mueller addresses the Russell Wilson trade, Bobby Wagner breakup & Seahawks future QB plans. 2022-03-14T18:16:17Z

The Seahawks opted to release Wagner on the same day the team agreed to trade Wilson to the Broncos. Wagner later voiced his displeasure with the way he found out about his release.

“Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” Wagner tweeted on March 12.

Former NFL general manager and Heavy.com’s league insider Randy Mueller believes the Seahawks could have handled Wagner’s situation better.

“I’ve always been a relationship guy, so I probably see it a little different in that Bobby Wagner is obviously an icon for this franchise,” Mueller explained on March 14. “And I would have liked to have hoped he would have been in the dialogue the whole time. Maybe the dialogue, and I’m just surmising here, I don’t know. I’d be shocked if the Seahawks didn’t tell him something along the way.

“…I think honesty is the best way to go. Just having face-to-face contact, face-to-face relationship and commentary throughout the process. …I think you’ve got to treat the people like Bobby Wagner with all the love and respect you can, and I’m not saying the Seahawks didn’t, but somewhere along the way wires got crossed for sure.”

Wilson Considered 14 Different Teams: Report

Prior to the trade, Wilson maintained he “hoped” to be with the Seahawks, but behind the scenes the quarterback was researching other potential landing spots. NBC Sports’ Peter King reported that Wilson considered a total of 14 different teams with the Broncos emerging as his top choice. Wilson had a no-trade clause in his deal giving him ultimate control over his future.

“As Wilson’s side considered which team it wanted to play for, it considered 14 different teams with scores of factors for each: roster depth, cap condition, trust in GM/coach, development of the quarterback, season-ticket and fan base, everything,” King noted on March 14. “Denver finished either at or near the top in that 14-team contest. At the end, Denver was a very good spot—even though Wilson enters the toughest division in football, bar none, with each team having a franchise quarterback.”