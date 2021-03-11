Russell Wilson Called out by Former Seahawks Teammates

Not everyone is feeling Russell Wilson’s public criticism of the Seattle Seahawks followed by his agent floating potential trade destinations to the media. One of Wilson’s former Seahawks teammates spoke with NFL insider Dov Kleiman about the potential mistake of putting all of the blame on Pete Carroll.

“Former key starter for the Seahawks, who played with Russell Wilson for almost a decade, told me this about the situation: ‘I just hear people calling for Pete’s head way too often,'” the Ex-Seahawks player told Kleiman. “‘And they need to be careful what they wish for.'”

Multiple reports indicate the Seahawks are not happy with how Wilson has handled his frustrations this offseason. NFL Network’s Mike Silver described Wilson’s relationship with the Seahawks as “frosty”.

“If you think that that [trade list] is normal for a player who wants to stay with his current team to put out publicly, you are vastly misreading the situation,” Silver recently said on NFL Now. “Doesn’t mean Russell Wilson couldn’t have a change of heart, but right now it is absolutely frosty and this is a fluid situation. I think we’ll have a lot more resolution by next week.”

Anonymous Ex-Seahawks Player: ‘Russ Is 1-3 in the Playoffs Without an All-Time Defense’

The player went on to point to Wilson’s playoff record when the defense has struggled. The former Seahawks starter believes Wilson deserves more criticism than he is getting for the team’s early playoff exits.

“Russ is 1-3 in the playoffs without an all time defense and an elite run game,” he added. “He wanted it on his shoulders and this has been the result. But the blame will go to anyone but him.”

Kleiman provided a bit of context about what the longtime Seahawks player is referencing in his comments.

“For context about his comment on the 1-3 playoff record,” Kleiman tweeted. “This is in reference of their record since 2018 after most members of LOB left. [Kam, Sherman, Avril, Lane] – Earl was injured early in 2018. The one win came vs Eagles, who lost their starting QB in the first qtr, 17-9 win”

Former Seahawks FB Michael Robinson: ‘How Does Russell Wilson Walk Back into [the] Locker Room?’

This is not the only former Seahawks player to come to the defense of the franchise. NFL Network’s Michael Robinson played for the Seahawks from 2010 to 2013 and recently criticized Wilson for his comments. Robinson believes the Seahawks are headed for an awkward training camp if Wilson remains in a Seahawks uniform.

“Love big homie @KJ_WRIGHT34!! But how does #RussellWilson walk back into a locker room where he is saying the Oline stinks and he has no weapons??” Robinson explained on Twitter. “The @Seahawks brass has literally given the team to Russ. AND he has been paid…twice! What else does he want?”

As for Wilson’s complaints about getting hit, Robinson explained that Wilson deserves a lot of the blame for holding onto the football. To Wilson’s credit, this is also something the Seahawks quarterback pointed out himself during the infamous interview with Dan Patrick.

“What does being frustrated with being hit mean??” Robinson tweeted in response to a fan question. “Because he can limit that by just letting the ball go on time. But we gotten so enamored with the backyard explosive plays. Ask Big Ben. At some point you have to beat the defense with getting the ball out.”

