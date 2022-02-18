Former No. 2 Pick Could Be Offered for Russell Wilson, Says NFL Senior Writer

D

espite the trade rumors, there are plenty of Seattle Seahawks fans who are looking forward to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson remain with the Seahawks next season.

That, however, doesn’t mean that they don’t want to think about what Wilson might be worth on the trade market. Unsurprisingly, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is worth quite a bit.

In a mailbag article on Feb. 18, The Athletic staff writer Ben Standig responded to a fan question about whether the Washington Commanders would ever consider making defensive end Chase Young available in a trade for a quarterback.

Standig responded: “I think almost anyone on the roster is available if the result is Washington improving at quarterback. In Young’s case, that would be the Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson level.”

Chase Young Won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020

Standig did not elaborate at all on what else Washington would need to package with Young to acquire either Rodgers or Wilson.

For Wilson, most proposed trades have NFL teams giving up multiple first-round picks for the chance to acquire him. But then again, most proposed trades haven’t included a player of Young’s youth and calibre.

Young was the No. 2 overall pick just two years ago. As a rookie in 2020, Young posted 7.5 sacks, and 44 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss on his way to the defensive rookie of the year award. He also had 12 quarterback hits, four pass defenses, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown in his first NFL season.

Young wasn’t as dominant during his second season and then ended 2021 on injured reserve with a torn ACL after Week 10.

Due to the significant injury, it’s a little crazy to propose Young as the central part of a trade that moves Wilson to Washington. But Young will still only turn 23 in April, and he says his knee rehab is going well.

“I feel good,” Young said during a Zoom appearance with the media on Jan. 10. “I feel like my knees are getting better every day. So, definitely making great progress.”

Russell Wilson Says He Wants to Stay with the Seahawks

Any proposed Wilson trades in the media need to include the fact that Wilson has publicly said multiple times this offseason that he wants to stay in Seattle.

“I’ve been fortunate to play 10 amazing years in Seattle, so my hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there,” Wilson said while appearing on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Sirius XM on Feb. 13. “That’s the vision. That’s the goal. It’s never really been anything different.”





To NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe at Pro Bowl practice the week prior, Wilson said almost the same thing.

“Hopefully I get to play in one place for a long, long time like those guys did,” Wilson said, referring to Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger.

“Hopefully I get to play in one place for a long long time like those guys did.”@DangeRussWilson stops by to chat with @CameronWolfe to discuss what it means to him to be at the #ProBowl again, and where he wants to play next year. pic.twitter.com/Jfc4NTJRlU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022

Wilson trade rumors also continue to swirl despite the fact Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports the Seahawks “have no interest in trading” the quarterback unless “absolutely forced to do so.”

Still, hearing Washington might be so desperate to upgrade quarterback that the organization could be willing to trade its best young defensive star confirms once again how coveted Wilson is and how valuable All-Pro calibre quarterbacks are in the NFL.