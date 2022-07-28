Russell Wilson Vetoed Blockbuster Seahawks Trade to Contender: Report

Prior to the Seattle Seahawks making a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos, the Cleveland Browns made a run at attempting to acquire Russell Wilson. The former Seahawks quarterback’s no-trade clause ultimately prevented the Browns from landing the star quarterback. According to KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright, the Browns pursued Wilson on several occasions, and the signal-caller chose the Broncos over “multiple other teams.”

“Can confirm Browns made a play for Russ Wilson (not the first time) this off season, but was not interested in playing there,” Allbright tweeted on July 27. “Chose Broncos over multiple other teams.”

It is unclear exactly what the Browns were offering the Seahawks, but there is a good chance that a concrete proposal was not made given Wilson’s unwillingness to sign off on the deal. Cleveland could offer a combination of draft picks and Baker Mayfield, but the Seahawks did not show an eagerness to acquire the former No. 1 pick earlier this offseason.

Wilson Had His ‘Heart Set on a Few Teams’: Report

Wilson’s no-trade clause put the Seahawks in a challenging position to get true market value in a deal for the quarterback. This made it difficult for Seahawks general manager John Schneider to create a bidding war between teams for the nine-time Pro Bowler. According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Wilson was not willing to join the Browns and “had his heart set on a few teams.”

“Well, they did make some kind of a pitch for Russell Wilson,” Cabot explained during the July 26 edition of “The Orange and Brown Talk” podcast. “Russell Wilson was a player that they were interested in, but Russell was going to be able to dictate where he landed.

“I don’t know all of it, but I just don’t think that he had the Browns on his list as a place that he wanted to play. I think that he had his heart set on a few teams, and I don’t think [Cleveland] was one of them. So yeah, they might have been better off trying to land or landing a Russell Wilson [over Deshaun Watson]. I don’t think that they really had that option.”

The Seahawks Tried to Trade Wilson to the Browns in 2018: Report

One of the rumors that circulated even when Wilson was still the Seahawks QB1 is that Seattle and Cleveland also held trade talks in 2018. The Seahawks attempted to trade Wilson to the Browns for a package that would have included the No. 1 pick, per Allbright. Under this scenario, Seattle would have had the option of selecting Mayfield and additional quarterback options included Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

“The Seahawks tried to trade Russ to the Browns for the number one overall pick several years prior, they had been trying to move on from Russell Wilson for some time,” Allbright tweeted on July 28. “Russ had certainly gotten frustrated and fed up over the last two [years].”