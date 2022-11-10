Russell Wilson Fires Back at Pete Carroll’s Subtle Dig

Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll are still taking little swipes at each other.

During an interview with Seattle Sports earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made sure to give credit to his current quarterback Geno Smith for how he’s run the offense this year. Carroll made sure to prop up Smith for reading off the play-card wristband that has helped “smooth” out the pre-snap process.

While there was nothing wrong with that, Carroll also made sure to take a subtle dig by mentioning that there was “resistance” to that in the past. Considering Wilson was the franchise quarterback over the past 10 seasons, it’s safe to say he was taking a jab at the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune:

“Pete Carroll on @SeattleSports: Geno Smith reading the play calls OC Shane Waldron is giving him off a play-card wristband has helped ‘smooth’ out his pre-snap process, efficiency.

It’s new for a Seahawks QB

‘There was resistance to that. We never did that before.’

Hmmm….”

Wilson — who is currently the Denver Broncos‘ quarterback — made sure to respond to Carroll’s comments by stressing that the team won a lot of games without one on the wrist.

Via Mike Klis of 9 News:

“I don’t know exactly what he said, but we won a lot of games without one on the wrist,” Wilson said. “I didn’t know winning or losing matter whether you wore a wristband or not. But I think, do whatever it takes to make sure that we’re rolling and moving and everything else. A few times I (have) definitely worn a wristband depending on the game plan and what we have called and all that stuff.”

After trading Wilson to the Broncos in a major offseason trade, the Seahawks have clearly been the winners of the deal through the first nine weeks of the season.

Seattle is currently 6-3 with Smith emerging as a dark-horse MVP candidate of the NFC West division leaders. Meanwhile, Wilson has struggled this year while leading a 3-5 team with big expectations prior to the start of the season.

With that being said, it’s clear that there’s still some beef between both sides despite experiencing so much success together. It also doesn’t help that Carroll’s Seahawks defeated Wilson’s Broncos during the first week of the season and that Seattle is having a lot of success without their former franchise quarterback.

We’ll see if Seattle can continue their hot start to the season, but Wilson’s accomplishments with the franchise — Super Bowl champion, two Super Bowl appearances and eight playoff appearances — shouldn’t be diminished following his departure.