Seahawks Give Grim Update on Russell Wilson’s Injury

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has never missed a start during his NFL career, but the team’s postgame comments indicate the franchise is preparing for their QB1 to miss some time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll described the injury as a “badly sprained finger” but declined to specify a return timeline.

“This was a significant night because Russell wasn’t able to finish the second half,” Carroll said in his postgame press conference. “He’s got a badly sprained finger that we need to figure out. There’s work to be done in assessing all of that. Russell’s one of the great healers of all-time, and he’ll do whatever he can to get back as soon as absolutely possible. The other side of that, Geno [Smith] did a really good [job], very much in command. We were able to do all kinds of things with him out there. He handled out the communications beautifully out there.”

The first bad sign was Wilson’s inability to play through the injury after giving it a series to attempt to throw with the hurt finger. Wilson has played through every injury he has sustained so far during his NFL career but may be sidelined this time around.

Carroll on Smith: ‘We’re in Good Hands’

Carroll indicated there is no timeline for a return noting that Wilson would undergo X-rays and additional testing to determine the severity of the injury. The Seahawks coach hinted at Wilson missing time as he praised Geno Smith’s ability to handle the offense in his absence.

“I went right to Gino afterwards and just said, ‘You know you’ve been waiting a long time for your opportunity and the faith that you’ve shown in our program and us to stay with us and all that,'” Carroll explained. “And so proud that when he got in there he did great. He really looked good and he’s been working for that.

“He’s a talented football player. He knows our system. If Gino is going to play for us some as Russ comes back, he showed that we’re in good hands and I was just proud for him and the fact that he hung with us all this time and believed in being a part of this program. And then when he got his chance, he did well. That was pretty good.”

Wilson Has ‘Very Limited’ Movement in His Finger

From @GMFB: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson never misses a game. But a finger injury may cause that to change. Surgery has not been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/VR6Q24Wnei — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported Wilson’s finger injury is “pretty bad” with “very limited” movement. Wilson’s status for Week 6 against the Steelers and moving forward is very much in doubt.

“I’m told Russell Wilson’s finger injury is ‘pretty bad/very sore,'” Schultz tweeted. “Movement ‘very limited.’ As for Week 6 (@ Pitt) at least Russ – who’s never missed a single start – will have an extra few days to heal. It’s less PT, more resting. In other words, ZERO throwing for now.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described Carroll’s postgame comments as “ominous” noting that the Seahawks coach declined to rule out the possibility of surgery for Wilson. The only silver lining for the Seahawks is they have a few additional days of rest before their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Steelers on October 17.