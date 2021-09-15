Russell Wilson Sends Strong Message on Seahawks Offense

The Seattle Seahawks are off to a good start to the NFL season, but Russell Wilson has even bigger expectations for 2021. After the Seahawks’ win over the Colts, Wilson once again emphasized that the team’s offense has the chance to be the best in the NFL.

“Obviously, we can take our shots,” Wilson noted in his postgame press conference. “We can do the mid-range game. We can do the quick game. We can run the ball extremely well. We can mix it up. We can get on the edge. There’s really nothing we can’t do. So, I think that what we have to do, if we can continue to own the details, I think that, like I told you guys earlier in the year, we can be one of the best offenses, if not the best, in football. That’s our mission. That’s our goal. More than anything else, the No. 1 mission is to win every week.”



Wilson Emphasized He Has ‘One Goal’ for This Season

Wilson also took to social media to make his thoughts clear on the season. The Seahawks quarterback posted a simple message heading into Week 2.

“One Goal,” Wilson said along with a photo of himself looking focused.

This offseason, Wilson made it clear that his only goal for 2021 is to win his second Super Bowl ring. Wilson spent the offseason aiming to take his game to an even higher level and hired Tim Grover (who was formerly Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s trainer) to work him. Wilson got off to a fast start throwing for 254 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 78.3% of his passes against the Colts in Week 1.

Waldron on Wilson: ‘Football Is Such a High Priority for Him’

One of the big reasons for optimism in Seattle is new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who brought over concepts from the Rams scheme. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Waldron’s early chemistry with Wilson after the team’s Week 1 victory. Waldron admitted he did not have a prior relationship with Wilson but cited their love of football as one of the common bonds in their newly formed relationship.

“It’s been great, it’s just every day, cause we didn’t have a relationship prior to this job coming about,” Waldron told reporters on September 9. “So from the very early stages where we got a chance to talk and get to know each other over, I guess, FaceTime there, and then being around each other in the offseason program in that same scenario, to now being around each other every day in person. It just continued to grow that relationship.

“It’s an easy thing to do when you’re around a guy like him that’s in there to work every single day. And like I’ve said in the past, football is No. 1 for him. He’s got a lot of great things going on in life, in general, but football is such a high priority for him that we have that common theme right off the bat, and it just grows from there.”