Russell Wilson Can Pass Hall of Famer on Prestigious List

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 19, while welcoming fans back to Lumen Field. Russell Wilson will take the field with the goal of going 2-0, but he will also have the opportunity to pass a Hall of Famer on the all-time passing touchdowns list.

Wilson currently sits 19th overall on a list of NFL legends with 271 passing touchdowns in his career. Joe Montana is directly above him with 273 passing touchdowns in his Hall of Fame career that lasted from 1979-1994. Wilson can take over the 18th spot by simply throwing for three touchdowns against the Titans defense.

.@Seahawks QB @DangeRussWilson needs three touchdowns to pass Joe Montana for 18th-place on the NFL's all-time passing touchdowns list and has a chance this season, along with Matthew Stafford, to become the 13th player in NFL history to throw 300 touchdowns in a career. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/IgKHV6G4qw — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 15, 2021

Montana is not the only quarterback within reach. Wilson can also pass Vinny Testaverde for the 17th spot by throwing five touchdowns against the Titans. The former first-overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft threw 275 touchdowns during a career that lasted from 1987 until 2007 and included stints with Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Baltimore, New York (Jets), Dallas, New England, and Carolina.

The seven-time Pro Bowler can surpass the Hall of Famer on Sunday, Sept. 19, when the Titans head to the Pacific Northwest. The game will take place at 4:25 p.m. ET in front of a raucous crowd as the Seahawks welcome back fans for the first regular-season game since 2019.

Wilson Made Serious Moves During the Season Opener

Throwing for at least three touchdowns is nothing unusual for Wilson. He has done so several times in his career, including seven times during the 2020 season. He added another five games where he threw for at least two touchdowns.

Wilson continued this trend during the first game of the 2021 season. He led the Seahawks to a 28-16 win in enemy territory after throwing for four touchdowns. He connected with Tyler Lockett twice, Gerald Everett once, and DK Metcalf once.

The offense was efficient overall despite punting five times. Wilson attempted 23 passes in Shane Waldron’s offensive system, completing 18 for 254 yards, while Chris Carson and the running back rotation accounted for 140 yards. The group will have even more opportunities to gel together during the game against the Titans.

Wilson Can Move Up Another Prestigious List

If the @Seahawks win on Sunday with @DangeRussWilson starting, it would mark Wilson’s 100th regular season win in 146 starts, making him the third-fastest to 100 regular season wins in NFL history. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/OHi42t3fzR — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 14, 2021

Passing Montana and — potentially Testaverde — is only one of the ways in which Wilson can continue to make an impact on the record books. He can also move past Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw on another list.

If Wilson leads the Seahawks to a win at home against the Tennessee Titans, he will mark his 100th career win in 146 starts as the starting quarterback of the Pacific Northwest team. He would become the third-fastest to reach this mark behind Montana (139 games) and Tom Brady (131 games). Bradshaw reached 100 career wins in 147 starts.

If the 2021 season is any indication, Wilson should pass Bradshaw on this list during the home opener. The Seahawks are coming off a balanced win against the Colts while the Titans most recently lost to the Cardinals 38-13.

Wilson has only faced off with the Titans twice during his NFL career. He suited up against the Tennessee team in 2013, his second season with the Seahawks, and led the team to a 20-13 win.

Wilson took on the Titans for the second time during the 2017 season. He and the Seahawks headed to Nashville for the battle with the AFC South team but lost 33-27. Though Wilson threw for four touchdowns and no interceptions.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Running Back To Miss Time With Injury