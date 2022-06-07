Did Seahawks Troll Russell Wilson’s Cringe-Worthy Video?

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson helped lead the team to its first Super Bowl title in franchise history. However, given his departure and trade to the Denver Broncos, fans are wondering if there is any bad blood between the two sides.

That speculation increased during promo shoots with some of the players at mandatory minicamp. The Seahawks social media team took to Twitter to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of the shoots with their players, including an awkward one of safety Quandre Diggs with the caption “Let’s fly”.

Could this have been a subtle jab at the former Seahawks quarterback? Wilson went viral doing promo shoots of his own with the Broncos social media team, with the quarterback continuing to say the phrase, “Broncos country, let’s ride”.

Fans in the comments of the tweet above seemed to think the Seahawks were trolling their former star . The caption “let’s fly” seems to be awfully close to what Wilson was saying. It’s highly unlikely that the team’s social media team would ever admit to taking a shot at Wilson, but fans are continuing to speculate about the possibility.

The Russell Wilson Trade Timeline

Wilson won’t be playing football with the Seahawks for the first time since he was the quarterback at Wisconsin in 2011. However, the seeds of a possible Wilson departure had been planted long before he was traded to the Broncos.

Trade rumors with Wilson began popping up shortly after the 2020 season, when multiple writers with The Athletic reported a rift between Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll in February of 2021. Wilson denied any trade request in June of that same year.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

“We’re on the same page,” Wilson told reporters. “We’re here to do what we’re meant to do and that’s to win it all.”

After another disappointing season missing the playoffs, trade rumors resurfaced once again for the 33-year-old superstar. A trade finally happened with the Broncos shortly after the Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year extension with Aaron Rodgers, who had also been linked to Denver.

After more than a year of trade speculation, Wilson is now with a new team, and the Seahawks are figuring out how to succeed without their superstar quarterback.

Who Will Be Seattle’s Next Starting QB?

With Wilson gone, the Seahawks currently have just three quarterbacks on their 90-man roster. Geno Smith and Jacob Eason were on the roster in 2021, but newcomer Drew Lock is hoping to compete for the starting job.

Smith is the likely favorite to be the starter, being the longest-tenured quarterback on the roster. He’s been with the Seahawks since 2019 and looked excellent filling in for Wilson while he dealt with a finger injury in 2021. Smith saw action in four games, completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.

Although Smith is in the driver’s seat to start, the Seahawks will be paying close attention to Lock. General manager John Schneider acquired Lock in the Wilson trade, and although he struggled taking care of the ball and holding onto his starting job in Denver, Carroll and the coaching staff are hopeful that they can turn the former second-round pick’s career around.