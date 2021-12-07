Russell Wilson Linked to NFC Foe: Report

The Seattle Seahawks reached 4-8 on the season on December 5 by defeating the San Francisco 49ers. The victory kept slim playoff hopes alive, but it did not stop the chatter about Russell Wilson‘s future. Now an ESPN writer has linked the seven-time Pro Bowler to the New Orleans Saints.

Dan Graziano addressed the topic during his article full of “Week 13 overreactions.” He clarified that he does not know where Wilson will play in 2022. However, he discussed the injuries and level of quarterback play in New Orleans before addressing the “rumblings” about Wilson’s dissatisfaction with Seattle during the offseason.

“[Sean] Payton has to be drooling at the idea of coaching a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback just one year after losing Drew Brees to retirement,” Graziano wrote in the December 6 article. “If — and that’s still a decent-sized ‘if’ — the Seahawks decide to move on from Wilson in a 2022 offseason that could see a lot of change, New Orleans is a completely reasonable landing spot.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Wilson’s Agent Previously Tied Him to the Saints

This article by Graziano is not the first time that the Saints and Wilson have been a prominent part of the same sentence. Many have made this connection in the past, including Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers.

The agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on February 25 that his client had not demanded a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. However, he said that Wilson would only go to one of four teams if a trade took place. These teams were the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears.

This discussion took place amid reports of tension between Wilson and the Seahawks. Nothing came to fruition as the quarterback ultimately suited up for his 10th season in the Pacific Northwest. However, the discussions about Wilson’s future have continued deep into a 4-8 season.

Wilson Has Faced Countless Questions About His Future

While the Seahawks have continued to struggle in losses to the Football Team, Cardinals, and other opponents on the schedule, Wilson has faced a multitude of questions about his future.

Some have asked what he needs to happen for him to be a “Seahawks for life” while others have asked how the losing record could impact his future with the team. Each time Wilson has answered these questions, he has shifted the conversation to focus on the “present” and potential wins.

“It doesn’t impact any of my thoughts at all,” Wilson said about losing games during a November 21 press conference. “All I think about is right now, what we’re gonna do and how we’re gonna do it. I love this team, I love this organization. I love being here and so like I said, I like the challenge. I’m looking forward to it, it’s gonna be a great story.”

Prior to the loss to the Football Team on November 29, Wilson told ESPN that he had to go focus on winning the game. He said that his mindset was only about wins instead of anything else. Wilson added that he has to stay focused on the moment and then remain neutral the rest of the season.

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams’ Injury Creates Availability Concerns for Seahawks