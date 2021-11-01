Russell Wilson Has Pin Removed, Sends Message to Seahawks Fans

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has one message — time to win.

The Seahawks’ franchise quarterback is on his way back from injury. The 32-year-old took to Twitter to post a picture of a pin with a short caption: “No more pin. Time to win,” said Wilson.

No more pin. Time to Win. pic.twitter.com/ZCESXDkdpI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2021

Wilson is referencing the pin that’s been removed from his injured middle finger. The Seahawks quarterback underwent surgery on the finger nearly a month ago and has been sidelined since suffering the injury in Week 5 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Pete Carroll: ‘No Updates’ on Wilson’s Recovery

The reveal comes not long after head coach Pete Carroll gave remarks indicating he wasn’t sure when the pin would come out of Wilson’s finger. The Seahawks head coach was uncertain on the timetable following the team’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 31.

Via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune:

“I don’t know when it’s coming out,” Carroll said. “That’s part of the process that’s been coming. It’s how he works after that’s out and how he starts developing. It’s more that.”

“Really, we are just kind of hoping for the best in terms of his return, that everything is handled really well as we get him in mode where he starts to use his hand and his finger with the football and all that,” Carroll continued. “We’ve just got to do a good job and see what happens. There’s no updates as of now.”

Wilson is currently on injured reserve, but he can be taken off of IR as early as Week 10. That would be the first game after the bye week when the Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers.

In his absence, the Seahawks have gone 1-2. Outside of a win over one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle’s offense has struggled in close losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. In Wilson’s absence in those losses, the Seahawks averaged just 15.0 points and 147.0 passing yards per game.

Wilson’s Return a Step-by-Step Process

While the pin removal is a step in the right direction towards Wilson’s return, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s ready to play just yet. There are steps before the veteran quarterback can eventually return.

Wilson has cleared the first hurdle. The next step will be for the Seahawks quarterback to heal from having the pin removed before practicing.

The next step will call for Wilson to actually practice.

According to Bell, Wilson came out for pregame workouts and did just about everything — with the exception of throwing a football.

“Wilson again came out early for pregame warm-ups Sunday. For the third straight week he pantomimed plays, hand-offs and drop backs to pass. He did everything but throw a ball,” said Bell. “He was wearing what appeared to be a new, black wrap on his hand, over both his repaired middle finger and the index finger on his right hand. Last week he again was jogging on the side and cutting on the turf while Geno Smith led the Seahawks offense into practices on the other end of the team’s indoor practice field.”

He’ll have nearly two weeks to heal up — and throw a football in practice — as the Seahawks prepare for a road matchup versus the Packers on Nov. 14.