Seahawks Star QB Russell Wilson Sounds off on Trade Rumors

Russell Wilson made his most definitive statement of the season when discussing his future with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson was asked to respond to Insider Jordan Schultz report that the quarterback was willing to waive his no-trade clause to broker a deal to the Saints, Giants or Broncos. Wilson initially issued a similar response to his previous messages emphasizing that he is focused on this season while calling the report a “non-story.”

“I didn’t see it, I’m not really on social right now as much or anything like that, but I did see it because somebody sent it to me,” Wilsons said during a December 9 press conference. “No, that’s not in my head right now at all. I didn’t say that either. So, I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Obviously, I love Seattle, this is a place that I’ve loved every day, every moment. I talked to you guys about joy last week.

“When I hurt my finger, you realize that you want to take advantage of every day. I’ve always had that mindset. I love this place. I love this space. I love where my mind’s at. I love where our team’s at. I think that we can be better in this journey, but we can go as far as we want to go in the next five weeks and plus. I think that’s where my head is, so that’s a non-story.

Wilson: ‘Hopefully, I Get to Play Here for 20 Years’

Wilson was asked in a follow-up question if he intended to play out the rest of his contract. The quarterback still has two seasons remaining on his current deal with the Seahawks that runs through the 2023 season.

“Yeah, that’s my hope [to fulfill my contract with the Seahawks],” Wilson explained. “My hope is to not just fulfill it. Hopefully, I get to play here for 20 years of my career. Will it happen? I don’t know, but that’s my prayer, that’s my hope. All that stuff, that stuff’s in the future. That stuff’s down the road.

“I think my mission and my focus that I can only do right now is focus on right now, today, third down, red zone, light it up, have a great day. Bring as much energy, as much focus as I can to this football team. As I mentioned, I love this place. I love this city, this team and what we can do. So, I think my focus is on that and that’s really what matters.”

Wilson Responded to the New Report of His Preferred List of 3 Teams

The Wilson trade rumors escalated last offseason after his agent Mark Rodgers floated a list of four teams (Cowboys, Raiders, 49ers and Bears) that the quarterback would waive his no-trade clause to okay a deal. Schultz reported that Wilson would “strongly consider” a trade this offseason to a revised list of three teams.

“Sources: Russell Wilson would strongly consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Giants, Broncos and Saints,” Schultz tweeted on December 8.

This latest report prompted the strongest statement we have heard from Wilson about his future in Seattle since the season began. There is still likely to be plenty of speculation throughout the offseason on the future of Wilson, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll. That said, all three people have long-term contracts with the Seahawks.