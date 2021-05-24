Russell Wilson’s Feelings on Seahawks’ Offseason Revealed: Report

Seattle Seahawks fans have been anxiously awaiting to hear how Russell Wilson feels about the team’s offseason. Wilson has been dropping small hints on social media, but it appears the Seahawks quarterback is pleased with the team’s offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently reported on SportsCenter that Wilson was “very happy” with several of the Seahawks moves including adding former Rams tight end Gerald Everett and acquiring guard Gabe Jackson from the Raiders.

“It started in free agency, I was told Russell Wilson was very happy with the moves Seattle made to get guard Gabe Jackson, tight end Gerald Everett, they got a receiver in the draft,” Fowler explained, via Bleacher Report. “And so, I’m told Pete Carroll behind the scenes heard Russell Wilson and understood his frustrations. So, he tried to keep an open line of communication with him over the last few months.”

Fowler on the Seahawks’ Offseason Moves: ‘Wilson’s Influence Was Definitely in Place’

Wilson’s input on personnel decisions remains unclear, but at the very least, the early indications are the quarterback approved of how things turned out in Seattle this offseason. Fowler added that Wilson’s frustration with the team’s recent early playoff exits has been heard by the Seahawks.

“They didn’t necessarily have that heart-to-heart, long sitdown, but it was steady contact over those last few weeks to figure out how we can get better,” Fowler continued. “Because Wilson’s beef was simple, ‘Hey, we’re not getting to a Super Bowl anymore, I believe I can help us get there, I have some input.’ And so even though Seattle does not let players dictate terms of front office personnel moves, Wilson’s influence was definitely in place in this case. And so, this might not be done, but it’s definitely good for now.”

Carroll on Wilson: ‘Russ Is in a Great Place Now’

The Seahawks’ offseason moves took on greater scrutiny than normal given the combination of Wilson’s public criticism combined with his agent floating potential trade destinations. Fowler’s report mirrors what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said on multiple occasions. Carroll indicated he has been in constant communication with Wilson throughout the offseason.

“And there was some stuff that was said that had to be dealt with, and so it has been,” Carroll noted during the team’s pre-draft press conference, per Seahawks.com. “Russ is in a great place now. He’s been in a great place throughout the offseason. We have communicated through all of the things going on, just like I always have. This is no different than it’s ever been. It’s the same way I’ve always communicated. And I’ve always utilized all of the players that had information for me. If anybody had an insight that would help me figure out something or know more about a situation, I felt free to call my guys. I’ve always done that. Russ is a guy I’ve always talked to about stuff, so nothing’s changed.”