Russell Wilson Sets Record Straight on Trade Rumors

Russell Wilson has spoken out for the first time about the ongoing trade rumors and perceived drama between him and the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran quarterback used a media availability at Organized Team Activities to set the record straight and clarify that he never requested a trade.

Wilson met with media members on Thursday, June 10, after an on-field session. He faced numerous questions about an offseason full of rumors, as well as comments he made about taking constant hits over the course of the season. The seven-time Pro Bowler explained that he never asked for a trade, nor did he want one. He and his agent actually intended to clear up some of the confusion.

“I think there is a lot of confusion,” Wilson told media members during the session that Heavy attended. “The reality is — I think I was in the Bahamas or somewhere — and everybody was saying that I requested a trade. That wasn’t true, so we made it clear that I did not request a trade. Then there was teams floating around, that I was going to go to those teams, this and that.

“You know, I think that when you look back at it, it’s part of it, unfortunately, and I think — more than anything else — I got my wish in the sense that I’ve always wanted to play here. That’s where I am right now, and that’s what I’ve always hoped for since 2012 when I put all the names in the hat and pulled ‘Seahawks’ out of a hat.

Wilson Has a Simple Method of Fixing Any Perceived Rifts

With so many rumors circulating on social media, there are questions about how the other players on the Seahawks view Wilson’s situation. Do they believe the reports that he is actively seeking a way out, or do they know that he is dedicated to the team and delivering another Lombardi Trophy?

For Wilson, there is a simple fix for any rifts between him and his teammates, real or fabricated. He has to continue leading by example during the offseason activities and as they approach training camp. Once the season begins, he has to get the Seahawks on the path back to the playoffs.

“I think the best way to explain it is by my approach every day in the Zoom calls, by my approach on the field, obviously,” Wilson explained. “I have great relationships with a lot of guys on this team. I think also what explains everything is winning. You know, just finding a way to win. That’s just the truth of this game. That’s the truth of professional sports every day. That’s what I wake up to do.”

Wilson Could Redo His Contract in the Near Future

The trade rumors were not the only things Wilson addressed during his media availability. He also touched on potentially restructuring his contract to create more cap space for the Seahawks and help add surrounding talent. According to the Seattle Times, he previously did so in 2017 to help the team acquire left tackle Duane Brown from the Houston Texans, converting $6.26 million of his salary to a bonus.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in May that the team had considered restructuring the contracts of Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner to help free up more cap room. However, he said that none of these moves were necessary at the time. Roughly one month later, Wilson also addressed the possibility of restructuring his deal and confirmed that the discussions are ongoing.

“We’ve talked about [a contract restructure]. Pete and I have talked about it, for sure,” Wilson said during the session. “Me and him had a long conversation about it. I brought it up, and he talked about it too. You know, in the sense of doing whatever it takes to win. I think that any time I can help.

“Obviously, I did it with Duane [Brown] before. Obviously, he’s been such a spectacular player for us at left tackle. You know how many plays he’s made for us. If the situation calls for it… like I said, winning is everything.”

While Wilson is open to restructuring his contract, he and the Seahawks have not yet made any moves. For now, the quarterback is focusing on showing up to OTAs and putting in work to make the team better. He made it clear during the session that his goal is to win and deliver another Lombardi Trophy.

