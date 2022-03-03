Seahawks Send Complicated Message on Russell Wilson’s Trade Status

The Seattle Seahawks sent a clear message about where the Russell Wilson trade talks stand but admitted they are not going to stop picking up the phone when teams want to discuss a blockbuster deal. The overall summary of the Seahawks’ comments about Wilson is the team does not want to trade their QB1, but the door is not shut so much that they are not listening to opposing team’s inquiries.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed general manager John Schneider’s go-to line when teams call about Wilson.

“When teams call about trading for Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll says John Schneider’s response to those inquiries is: ‘We’re not shopping the quarterback,'” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar tweeted on March 2.

It is worth pointing out that Carroll and Schneider offered differing explanations as to why the team listens to calls about Wilson. Carroll described it as an “opportunity to compete,” while Schneider emphasized that the dialogue is about maintaining his relationships around the league.

“If you are competing you’ve got to listen to what’s going on…We cannot miss the opportunity to compete,” Carroll told a group of reporters away from the podium, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Carroll on Wilson Trade Offers: ‘There’s Conversations About Everybody’

Pete Carroll on trade calls for Russell Wilson: “We have no intention of making any move there, but the conversations, John [Schneider] has to field those. He always has.” pic.twitter.com/QlA1aBOm1p — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 2, 2022

Wilson is partly to blame for the rumors given his agent floated a list of four teams he would waive his no-trade clause for last offseason. Even if Schneider found a deal to the Seahawks’ liking, Wilson would have final say over whether the trade would go through.

Wilson has another two seasons remaining on his current contract with the Seahawks, and despite the semantics, the overall tone for the Seahawks is they plan on the star quarterback remaining in the Pacific Northwest.

“At this time of year, there’s conversations about everybody,” Carroll said during his March 2 press conference when asked about teams inquiring about Wilson. “We’re talking about everybody and that’s common place for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players and that’s not changed.

“It’s been the same every year we’ve been here, so it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there, but the conversations, John [Schneider] has to field those, he always has but nothing specific to that.”

Wilson: ‘The West Coast Is Better for Me Right Now’





Play



Ciara And Russell Wilson Talk New Children’s Book, Date Nights, Seattle Seahawks Russell and Ciara Wilson join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about their latest children’s book “Why Not You?” The couple share the inspiration behind the book and say it was important to them that every child see themselves reflected on the page. “Every kid should be able to dream big, and if you… 2022-03-01T21:30:05Z

During his offseason interviews, Wilson’s tone has been more upbeat than his media sessions from a year ago. Wilson reaffirmed his commitment to the Seahawks when asked about a possible trade to the Washington Commanders during a March 1 interview on NBC’s “Today.”

“Listen man, I love the East Coast, but I think the West Coast is better for me right now,” Wilson responded. “I got my whole family over here, so. I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean. I got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast. But Seattle is the place that I’m at right now, and I love it and it is great.”

Schneider on Teams Calling About Wilson: ‘Of Course They Take Their Shots’

Seahawks GM John Schneider with thoughts on Russell Wilson and trade rumors during a session with local media Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/URsjdWWBjy — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 2, 2022

Schneider emphasized it would be “rude” not to listen to other executives who may ask about Wilson. The Seahawks general manager admitted that nothing has come close to the team having an interest in making a move.

“Well, it’s rude, you know what I mean?” Schneider told Bell during a March 2 interview. “I have relationships around the league. When somebody calls on a specific person, or on a specific player, or during the coaching process and coaching-hiring process, you obviously have to return those calls. You can’t just blow people off.

“Of course they take their shots. I would, right? I would be doing the same thing. If I read something in the media I’d be like ‘Well, shoot, go for it. See what’s up. Can we do that?'”