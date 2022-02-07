Proposed Trade Sends Seahawks a 3-Time Pro Bowl QB & Key Defender

All signs point to the Seattle Seahawks doing everything in their power to keep Russell Wilson in the Pacific Northwest for a long time, but the trade rumors involving the franchise quarterback continue to swirl. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 16 that Wilson wants to “explore his options” this offseason, despite being under contract with the Seahawks for the next two years.

A group of ESPN writers put together various offers for Wilson from teams potentially interested in an upgrade at quarterback. ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez suggested a Raiders package centered around Derek Carr, and the Seahawks would also receive promising young safety Johnathan Abram, potential insurance in case Seattle is unable to re-sign Quandre Diggs this offseason. In addition to Carr and Abrams, the Seahawks also receive the Raiders’ 2022 second-round and fifth-round draft picks in the blockbuster deal.

“While Carr holds virtually every passing record in franchise history, he has probably reached his ceiling, and his contract situation makes things tenuous,” Gutierrez detailed. “Both QBs could benefit from a change of scenery.”

Carr Threw for a Career-High 4,804 Yards in 2021

Carr is coming off one of his best seasons throwing for a career-high 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 68.4% of his passes. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been complimentary of Carr throughout his career. Heading into the Seahawks-Raiders November 2, 2014 matchup, Carroll discussed what he likes about Carr’s game

“He hit everything, he tore us up, came in boldly and they didn’t just kind of dink it around,” Carroll told reporters at the time, referencing the teams’ previous 2014 preseason matchup. “They showed that they have some belief that he could be a down-the-field guy, and they certainly have gone that way. The receivers have been on fire, and we saw him move. We saw him throw the deep ball.

“We saw him throw some timing, quick stuff underneath and just show a lot of poise. So, he’s demonstrated that now. He’s got good numbers right now.”

Carr is not in the quarterback echelon of Wilson, but the signal caller has proven he can help get a team into the postseason. The Raiders quarterback is heading into the final season of his five-year, $125 contract and has a $19.7 million salary for 2022. If traded, a team like the Seahawks would have a year to evaluate whether the franchise wants him to be their long-term QB1.

That said, this hypothetical trade is not appealing enough for the Seahawks to consider. The Seahawks would likely push for Carr plus multiple first-rounders in the deal. Abrams is an intriguing player who is less than three years removed from being a first-round pick. Yet, the safety earned just a 56.9 grade from Pro Football Focus this season, showing Abrams still has plenty to work on. ESPN’s Brady Henderson explained why the Seahawks are likely to pass on the offer.

“Any discussion of a return for Wilson needs to be rooted in the understanding that the Seahawks don’t have to trade him and can be exceedingly picky while listening to offers,” Henderson explained. “Unless he becomes so disgruntled that he tries to force his way out — there’s been no indication that he’s nearing that point, and he has said his preference is to stay — it’s not as though the situation is so toxic that it’s untenable.

“Wilson remains an elite quarterback, even after a down year in which he suffered a serious finger injury. We’re probably talking something in the neighborhood of three first-round picks and, most important of all, a viable path to a QB who can win them a Super Bowl.”