Russell Wilson Dodges Questions About His Future With Seahawks

Given the Seattle Seahawks’ dismal chances to make the postseason, the focus has turned back to Russell Wilson’s future with the team. During an interview on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, Wilson was once again asked about his future prior to the team’s Week 12 loss to Washington. The quarterback was asked what needed to happen for him to be a “Seahawk for life” given his frustration with the organization last offseason.

“We’re focused on right now,” Wilson told ESPN. “I think the best thing we can do is just go focus on this game. Go win this game. That’s what our mindset is, it’s not anywhere else. The best thing you can do as a player is just focus on the moment, right now.

“I know it may sound cliche or whatever, but it’s the truth. It’s the only way you have a chance to be great. You gotta have amnesia in this game. That’s the thing. You gotta have amnesia as a team, playing quarterback. You gotta stay focused on the moment, and then you can remain neutral all the way.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Wilson: ‘All I Think About Is Right Now’

If Wilson is not leaving the door open for a potential exit, why not just shoot down the rumors when asked? The quarterback is under contract with the Seahawks through 2023, and essentially controls his future thanks to a no-trade clause. After the Seahawks’ Week 11 loss to the Cardinals, Wilson was also asked about how the team’s losing record could impact his future with the team.

“It doesn’t impact any of my thoughts at all,” Wilson responded during a November 21 press conference. “All I think about is right now, what we’re gonna do and how we’re gonna do it. I love this team, I love this organization. I love being here and so like I said, I like the challenge. I’m looking forward to it, it’s gonna be a great story.”

Wilson Compared This Season’s Seahawks to the 2019 Warriors

Wilson did make an interesting comparison that indicated the quarterback is thinking about a future with the Seahawks beyond this season. The quarterback compared this season’s Seahawks to the 2019 Warriors and how the team has been able to once again emerge as an NBA contender since falling on hard times.

“I think about this season, I think about, you know, I love watching the Warriors play for example and I think about their 2019 season they went through some tough, tough moments there,” Wilson explained during a December 2 press conference. “But I also think about where they are today, and I think about just how good they are, and how Steph Curry kept battling in the midst of being injured or whatever it may be.

“Like I said, my resume shows that I’m an overcomer, and I’m gonna keep being one. And so, I have no doubt, I have a tremendous confidence in who I am, where I am, what I’m gonna be, how I’m gonna be. How I’m gonna get better every day about my craft, and how our football team’s going to get better because there is no other choice. Just because of how we respond, and how we always respond with the right mentality, the right mindset, the right language and the right energy around it, too.

“So, that’s what I’m pumped about, honestly. Media can, you know, people can say whatever, not media, but people can say whatever they may be or whatever it is, but the reality is we’re gonna bring as much joy as we can to this game. [As] much passion and much energy, much focus, much gratefulness like I said earlier. And if we do that, great things are going to happen and that’s just what I believe.”

It was an interesting analogy from Wilson, especially given how he has shot down questions about his future with the Seahawks.

“Interesting to hear, anyway, Russ hinting at a future in Seattle …” The Seattle Times’ Adam Jude tweeted on December 2.