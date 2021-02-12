Russell Wilson Has ‘One Foot Out the Door,’ Says Insider

February is typically a quiet month for NFL talk, but Russell Wilson has put the Seattle Seahawks at the center of the sports world with his recent comments. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo believes Wilson’s recent criticism of the Seahawks has the feel of a player with “one foot out the door.”

“Smells like, I don’t know, a guy that kind of, sort of has one foot out the door or kind of wants out,” Garafolo said on NFL Network. “…I think it smells a lot like that.”

Wilson is under contract with the Seahawks through 2023 and would have to request a trade if he wants out of Seattle. It is not just Garafolo who thinks Wilson is trying to push his way out of town. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggests that Wilson’s public criticism of the Seahawks’ protection along with his lack of involvement in personnel decisions is the beginning of the quarterback pushing for a trade.

“Is Russell Wilson trying to push this to the point where the only option for the Seahawks is to trade him?” Florio asked. “It’s starting to feel like that is what Russell Wilson is trying to set up.”

Here is a look at the NFL Network report updating the standoff between Wilson and the Seahawks.

More teams have reached out about Russell Wilson, but the #Seahawks have shown no inclination to trade their star QB, whose media tour continues. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3o5blMhzCj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

‘More Teams’ Are Reportedly Calling the Seahawks About a Potential Blockbuster Trade

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided an update on the Wilson saga adding that the Seahawks are getting, even more, calls about their quarterback’s availability in a potential trade. So far, the Seahawks are standing firm in their stance on not trading Wilson, an unrealistic option for a number of reasons including the massive cap hit the team would take in a potential deal.

“Amidst all the media hoopla in recent days, it’s no surprise, I can tell you more teams continue to call the Seahawks about the availability of Russell Wilson,” Pelissero explained. “But I can also tell you from what they have picked up on so far, have gotten no indication that the Seahawks are in any way inclined to trading their star quarterback.”

Wilson’s Public Complaints Are What Is Driving the Trade Rumors

Pelissero also broke down why a trade involving Wilson is extremely unlikely. The best solution for both parties is to find some sort of middle ground heading into next season. Wilson’s comments appear much closer to putting pressure on the Seahawks to be aggressive this offseason rather than pushing for a trade.

“Let’s look at the facts here, Wilson’s under contract for another three years and $69 million,” Pelissero added. “He does have a no-trade clause that effectively allows him to dictate where, if anywhere, he would be willing to be traded if the Seahawks made him available. He just a couple of weeks ago had a big voice in the Seahawks’ hiring of a new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who they brought over from the Rams. Wilson, for years now, has wanted more of a voice in personnel [decisions], has voiced his opinions about a variety of different players including Antonio Brown last year.”

So, what has changed that has prompted speculation Wilson is not happy in Seattle? We are starting to see Wilson publicly voice his frustration which is causing other teams to call the Seahawks.

“It’s just this is the first time Wilson really has made some of those comments publicly,” Pelissero continued. “That’s what’s driving this, at this point, is Russell Wilson is on a media tour of sorts. …The more that Wilson talks, the more that other teams are going to be trying to figure out exactly what is going on. They’ll be calling the Seahawks who probably are also trying to figure out exactly what’s going on.”

