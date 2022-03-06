Seahawks Receive ‘Strong Offer’ for Blockbuster Trade: Report

Despite the Seattle Seahawks’ stance on retaining Russell Wilson, the team continues to receive trade offers for their star quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Washington Commanders made a “strong offer” for Wilson but added that the talks “didn’t go anywhere.”

“How serious are the Commanders in their search for a QB? Sources say they made a strong offer to the Seahawks on Russell Wilson,” Rapoport said in a series of March 4 tweets. “It didn’t go anywhere. But a sign Washington is ready to deal. And given what they have on their roster, they may be a QB away. Washington has called essentially everywhere about finding a QB. Their call to the Seahawks shows a commitment to swinging big. They went 7-10 last year with a solid backup. A sure-fire starter changes everything for a team ready to compete.”

Rapoport did not specify the details of the offer but added it started with “multiple first-round picks.” Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher speculated that Washington started with two first-round picks. If this is the case, it is clear why the trade talks never advanced given that is the same price the Seahawks paid for star safety Jamal Adams in the team’s blockbuster deal with the Jets.

“Is the ‘strong offer’ equate to ‘multiple first-round picks’? We believe so,” Fisher detailed on March 5. “‘Two’? Probably. And why do we think that? Because it is already known that Seattle’s asking price is ‘three first-round picks.'”

Wilson Shot Down the Washington Trade Rumors





The report is interesting timing given Wilson shot down the Commanders trade rumors during a March 1 interview on NBC’s “Today.” Wilson has a no-trade clause and did not sound interested in a move back home.

“Listen man, I love the East Coast, but I think the West Coast is better for me right now,” Wilson responded when asked about the Washington trade rumors. “I got my whole family over here, so. I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean. I got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast. But Seattle is the place that I’m at right now, and I love it and it is great.”

Wilson still has an additional two years remaining on his current contract with the Seahawks. During the NFL Combine, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll indicated the Seahawks were willing to listen to offers and the team had received calls on the star quarterback. Carroll also maintained that the Seahawks have no desire to trade Wilson, despite listening to offers.

“At this time of year, there’s conversations about everybody,” Carroll said during his March 2 press conference when asked about teams inquiring about Wilson. “We’re talking about everybody and that’s common place for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players and that’s not changed.

“It’s been the same every year we’ve been here, so it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there, but the conversations, John [Schneider] has to field those, he always has but nothing specific to that.”

The Seahawks Turned Down a Bears’ Offer of 3 First-Round Picks & Mack in 2021: Report

From our NFL Combine coverage: The #Commanders made a strong offer for Russell Wilson. A look at what it means… pic.twitter.com/e7qabCQosA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

It appears Washington has emerged as this offseason’s team that is making a strong push for Wilson but are unlikely to have success. The Athletic’s Ben Standing noted on February 18 that the Commanders would likely be willing to include star pass rusher Chase Young in a deal for Wilson.

Last offseason, it was the Bears who were aggressive in their pursuit of Wilson. The Seahawks rejected an offer that included Khalil Mack and three first-round picks.

“As the great @dpshow [Dan Patrick] reported, Bears offered 3 1st and a 3 for Russell Wilson plus players,” CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora tweeted on March 17, 2021. “I’m told Seattle was offered a swath of players to choose from – including Mack and Hicks – with the possibility 1 or more could be dealt. But picks aren’t that high and no QB for SEA.”