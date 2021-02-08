NFL Teams Pursuing Blockbuster QB Trade with Seahawks: Report

The recent NFL blockbuster trade involving Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff has teams calling the Seattle Seahawks inquiring about a potential mega-deal, per NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. It should come as no surprise that teams want Russell Wilson, but there is “no chance” the team is dealing their franchise quarterback.

“A couple of teams have called Seattle to inquire about Wilson’s availability, but there’s no chance the Seahawks are dealing their star QB,” NFL.com detailed.

The NFC West could look remarkably different next season as there is a chance Wilson along with Kyler Murray are the only returning starters of the four quarterbacks within the division when games kickoff later this year. The Rams traded for Stafford, and the 49ers continue to be linked to other quarterbacks despite publicly backing Jimmy Garoppolo.

More than any other year in recent memory, starting quarterbacks appear to be available contrasting a typical offseason with Deshaun Watson and others requesting to be dealt. Wilson’s current four-year, $140 million contract keeps him in Seattle at least through 2023 no matter how many calls the Seahawks receive this offseason.

Wilson Believes the Seahawks Were ‘Passive’ Last Season

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Wilson discussed the Seahawks’ offensive struggles last season during an interview with Fox Sport’s Colin Cowherd. Wilson admitted he felt the team was “passive” to close out the year.

“As our defense continued to play better, that’s the time for us to really take off and to keep going and to keep preparing at the highest level,” Wilson noted. “So, that’s something that we really wanted to be able to do throughout the rest of the season. Unfortunately, we didn’t go for it as much, I don’t think. I think we got a little bit passive. We got to make sure that never happens again. We got to make sure that we do everything we can, like I said, to be playing this Sunday [in the Super Bowl].”

This is not the first time Wilson has been mentioned in wild trade rumors. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms reported last offseason that the Seahawks explored a trade with the Browns in 2018.

“This is something I know,” Simms said, via The Big Lead. “This is not a rumor. This is something I found out about not too long after the 2018 NFL Draft from some people close to the situation. And then had it confirmed on the other side by the other team involved in it. There was talks a little bit between Cleveland and Seattle and Cleveland giving that first pick in the draft for Russell Wilson. I don’t know who struck up the conversation. I would imagine it was Seattle. It makes sense… I don’t know how serious it ever got, but I do know that was a very real conversation.”

Wilson Was Named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Not only is Wilson a highly sought-after quarterback, but he continues to gain recognition for his off-field work. Wilson was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on the eve of the Super Bowl recognizing his work in the community.

“I got out here and my whole thought process on my heart was, I want to make a difference,” Wilson said, per Seahawks.com. “One, I want to start, I want to play, I want to have a long career and win multiple Super Bowls and hopefully go the Hall of Fame, do all that stuff—that was my thought process my rookie year before I even hopped on the plane here. The other part was I really wanted to make an impact on the city, and I really wanted to be able to make a difference in the community.”

Wilson was the NFL MVP favorite through the first half of the 2020 season but a sputtering offense not only cost the quarterback a chance at the award but sent the Seahawks home after the Wild Card round. The quarterback still had a strong statistical season with 4,240 passing yards, a career-high 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his 16 starts.

