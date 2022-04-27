Dual-Threat QB Considered ‘Realistic Possibility’ for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks could be aiming to acquire a dual-threat quarterback by the time the 2022 NFL draft is over.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, North Carolina quarterback prospect Sam Howell is considered a “realistic possibility” for the Seahawks. Fowler notes that while Howell may not be drafted on Day 1, he should have a “strong market” for Day 2.

The Seahawks happen to have two picks early in the second round at No. 40 and No. 41.

“We’ve highlighted Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder’s strong pre-draft process, and now it’s time to do the same for another quarterback: North Carolina’s Sam Howell,” says Fowler. “I’ve heard his name a lot in recent days, with several coaches saying his pre-draft interviews were impressive. He might not go in Round 1, but he should have a strong market on Day 2. Seattle (No. 40) is a realistic possibility. Carolina likes him, too, but again, it doesn’t yet have any Day 2 picks.”

Howell has probably been the least-mentioned name of the top five quarterback prospects — Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral.

Although he may be receiving the least amount of attention, there’s no doubt Howell has potential as a worthwhile starting quarterback. The 21-year-old is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback, rushing for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to his 3,056 yards and 24 passing touchdowns during his 2021 season with the Tar Heels.

At 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, Howell is lacking the typical size of an NFL quarterback. As NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein points out, Howell’s draft projection is Round 2. While Howell clearly possesses the ability to pass and run, Zierlein doubts Howell can succeed in a ball-control passing attack offense.

“Howell isn’t wired for or suited to a ball-control passing attack and might need a vertical passing scheme capable of creating explosive plays in order to succeed,” says Zierlein.

Seahawks Also Like Malik Willis

While it looks like the Seahawks have taken a liking to Howell, they’ve also taken a liking to Libery’s Malik Willis. Willis is expected to be the first QB taken off of the board. With the Seahawks holding the No. 9 overall pick, it’s conceivable that the Carolina Panthers (at No. 6) or the Atlanta Falcons (at No. 8) could select Willis before Seattle.

As Fowler noted, the Seahawks would consider taking Willis if he’s still available at No. 9.

Via Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report:

“ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday on SportsCenter that the Seahawks would consider taking Liberty quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 9 pick if he is on the board. The Seahawks also like North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, although they would be more likely to target him on Day 2, per Fowler.”

If the Seahawks end up missing out on Willis with their top draft pick, it looks like the likely scenario is Seattle taking Howell with one of their Day 2 picks — assuming he’s still available.

Seahawks Could Trade Down From No. 9 Pick

Fowler also mentions how the Seahawks could be looking to trade down from their No. 9 overall pick, as Seattle has received “calls” from teams.

If the Seahawks don’t like what they see at No. 9, they could stock up on extra draft picks. Seattle has needs at cornerback, offensive tackle and defensive end and they could address those positions of need by trading away their top pick.

It may not be a favorable decision in the eyes of the fans, but it may be the best course of action if the Seahawks want to quickly rebuild after trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.