Seahawks’ $39 Million Pro Bowler Considered ‘Potential’ Cut Candidate

The Seattle Seahawks are going to have to make a tough decision when it comes to one of their highest-paid players on the team.

As the Seahawks enter the 2023 offseason, their biggest priority will be re-signing quarterback Geno Smith. Seattle isn’t exactly desperate for cap space — they have over $31 million in available space entering the offseason, ranking eighth among all teams — but considering Smith’s deal could cost as much as almost $40 million per year, they may have to clear up some cap space.

Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley points out that three-time Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs is one of Seattle’s top potential cap casualties. Diggs could be cut for $9.5 million in cap savings and he’s due over $18 million during the 2023 season. Cutting Diggs would result in a dead cap hit of $8.2 million.

Diggs Bounced Back From Serious Injury to Post Pro Bowl Season

The 29-year-old Diggs suffered a serious dislocated ankle and broken fibula injury in the final game of the 2021 season. After a four-to-five month recovery timetable during last year’s offseason, Diggs bounced back to appear in all 17 games for the Seahawks this season, posting 71 tackles, seven pass deflections and four interceptions. He was actually named to his third straight Pro Bowl campaign this past season, one of just four Seahawks named to the game — Smith, Jason Myers and Tariq Woolen were the others.

According to Pro Football Focus, Diggs posted a 73.4 defensive grade and 76.4 grade in coverage this season. Despite coming off of the most serious injury of his career, Diggs bounced back to post even better grades than he did last season, when he posted a 71.2 defensive grade and a 72.3 grade in coverage.

Diggs’ ranked 21st in defensive grade and 10th in coverage grade among all safeties with at least 500 defensive snaps.

Why Seahawks Are Unlikely to Cut Quandre Diggs

While the Seahawks could certainly save money by shedding Diggs as he turns 30 years old in January, it makes little sense considering he’s arguably their best player in the defensive backfield. It’s especially imperative to retain him considering Seattle’s defensive unit ranked 25th last season and the fact that their starting cornerbacks are all no older than 25 years old.

RotoWire pointed out how unlikely it is that the Seahawks would part with Diggs given how durable he’s been and considering he’s a “crucial” part of the defensive scheme.

“Diggs has played every regular-season game over his past three seasons in Seattle. He posted 229 tackles (158 solo), 24 pass breakups and 14 interceptions over 50 games in that stretch. He’ll be 30 years old later in January, and he has two years remaining on his contract, although he could be cut in 2023 for nearly $10 million in cap savings. Don’t expect that to happen, however, as Diggs is a crucial part of the Seahawks’ defensive scheme.”

With the Seahawks looking to build on their surprising success from the 2022 season after clinching a postseason berth, bringing back as many key veterans will be imperative heading into next season. Barring something unexpected, it’s hard to envision Seattle moving on from Diggs, who is one of two defensive captains on the unit.