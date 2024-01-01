Seahawks’ $69 Million Pro Bowler Could Be ‘Odd Man Out’ for 2024: Expert

A longtime Seattle Seahawks veteran could be on the way out after this season.

As Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac writes, wide receiver Tyler Lockett could be the “odd man out” entering the 2024 offseason. Lockett remains productive in his age-31 season, posting 77 receptions for 823 receiving yards and four touchdowns. However, he has two years left on his deal and Seattle can move on from him this offseason by incurring a dead cap hit of roughly $19.8 million.

“Lockett continues to produce despite a crowded room of weapon sin Seattle, but he feels like the odd man out this winter,” writes Ginnitti. “The Seahawks can free up over $7M of cap by moving on before a $1.6M March roster bonus kicks in.”

Seahawks May Be Forced to Move From Tyler Lockett Due to Massive Contract Hit

While Lockett remains a solid receiver, his cap hit of $26.8 million is far too massive for a player that is not only the No. 2 option on the team, but one that is slightly starting to decline. After posting four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons before this year, Lockett is projected to finish below that mark for the first time since the 2018 season. Furthermore, his 10.7 yards per reception are the second-lowest of his career and his 65.3% catch rate is at its lowest since the 2017 season.

Based upon his play this season, OverTheCap’s contract valuation of Lockett values the veteran receiver at roughly $12.7 million per year. In other words, Lockett is being paid more than double than what he’s actually worth.

The Seahawks are currently 8-8 and will need to win in Week 18 over the Arizona Cardinals combined with having the Green Bay Packers lose to the Chicago Bears in order to clinch a playoff spot. They put up a lackluster effort in their most important game of the season, a 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lockett posted just on`e reception for 10 yards in the game, which obviously does not bode well for his future.

When factoring in that the Seahawks already feature a stacked receiving corps with DK Metcalf, 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo, there’s little incentive to bring back the 31-year-old Lockett at his current contract figure.