Seahawks Make Polarizing Uniform Choice for Thanksgiving 49ers Showdown

The Seattle Seahawks will take on their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers to cap off the Thanksgiving Day NFL slate, and they’ll do so in their bright Action Green uniforms. This is a bold and polarizing choice for the team in a huge, nationally televised primetime game, which some fans love and others hate.

Seahawks Will Wear Action Green Uniforms on Thanksgiving

On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the Seahawks announced on their X/Twitter account that they are ready for “Prime Time ACTION” with a picture of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in the team’s Action Green uniforms.

The team will wear their neon lime green uniforms — from head to toe — on Thursday night as they take on their division rival 49ers in the game that will cap off the Thanksgiving Day NFL slate.

These uniforms debuted in 2016, according to the team’s website, and they have worn the Action Green combo six times. Pete Carroll and company are 5-1 while decked out in these bright uniforms.

Seattle’s Action Green games have all been in primetime, and five of the six have come against NFC West opponents. The Seahawks are 4-1 in their division while rocking these, including the inaugural win over the Los Angeles Rams seven seasons ago.

The only time they’ve worn them outside the NFC West was the last time the players put them on. That happened in Week 1 last season when the Seahawks beat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football to kick off their 2022 campaign.

While many fans love the Action Green get-up, it’s not beloved by all. There was some mixed reaction on social media, although seemingly near universal approval from diehard Seahawks fans. The NFL uniform-centric account @fashion_nfl wrote, “I’m not a fan of the Action Green look for the Seahawks. But it’s more palatable with navy pants. Be sure to bring protective eyewear to Thanksgiving.”

Will the Seahawks’ Bright Threads Triumph Again?

At 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the division, the Action Green uniforms seem to be good luck for the Seahawks, which they’ll need on Thursday night.

The Seahawks come into this 49ers tile having lost two of their last three, while the Niners have won two in a row after their three-game skid in Weeks 6 through 8. The bye seems to have got Kyle Shanahan’s team right and, more importantly, got Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey healthy.

As for the Seahawks, it sounds like they will have quarterback Geno Smith, who suffered an arm injury in last week’s loss to the Rams, but they will be without leading rusher Kenneth Walker III, who is dealing with an oblique injury. He is doubtful for Thursday.

In the 49ers, the Seahawks face not only the first-place team in the NFC West but also the No. 5 scoring offense in the league (279 points) and the No. 1 scoring defense (157 points allowed). In terms of PFF grades, they are the highest-graded team in the entire league, with a 93.7 mark on the season. They get that by being No. 3 on offense (84.7) and No. 1 on defense (90.2).

On the field, the moral of this story is that the Seahawks are overmatched on paper. However, the Lumen Field crowd, a divisional matchup, a little Thanksgiving magic, and those lucky Action Green Seahawks uniforms could just turn the tide in the home team’s favor.