Former Seahawks Running Back Dies at Age 28

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins has died at the age of 28.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Collins was killed in a motorcycle-SUV collision in Broward County, Florida on Sunday, August 13.

The Baltimore Ravens first announced the news on social media, acknowledging the passing of the former running back.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the Ravens wrote on their Twitter account. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carries a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Just a couple minutes following the Ravens’ social media post, the Seahawks also reiterated their own heartbroken sentiments regarding Collins’ passing.

Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh — who coached Collins during his two seasons in Baltimore — released a statement following the running back’s passing.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” said Harbaugh. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our sucess during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

Members of Seahawks Organization Pay Tribute to Alex Collins

Seattle’s general manager, John Schneider, released a statement mourning Collins’ loss.

“The Seahawks family along with the 12s are so saddened to hear of Alex’s passing,” Schneider said. “Alex’s infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field. He was one of the most productive runners in SEC history. Our sincere condolences to his immediate family, the Gatewood family, and his agent Kelli Masters. You will be forever be missed, Alex.”

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith — who played with Collins during his second stint with the team — paid tribute to his former teammate.

Life so crazy man.

Fly high my boy until we meet again 🕊️ AK ALL THE WAY 🙏 https://t.co/n0dDnWxjzF — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 15, 2023

Alex Collins Started 29 Games During NFL Career

Collins entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2016 after notching three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons during every year of his collegiate career at the University of Arkansas.

After posting 125 rushing yards and 84 receiving yards in 11 appearances during his rookie season, Collins battled for the Seahawks’ starting running back job during training camp prior to the 2017 season. However, due to stiff competition — former Pro Bowler Eddie Lacy and Chris Carson were on the roster — Collins was cut at the end of the preseason.

Collins signed with the Ravens shortly thereafter and emerged as the team’s starting running back. Collins ended up starting 12 games during the 2017 season and led the team in rushing with 973 yards and six touchdowns.

The University of Arkansas product spent the majority of the 2018 season as the Ravens’ starting running back once again, finishing the season with 411 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 starts. However, a foot injury ended his season in December.

Collins spent the 2019 season out of football after he was waived during the offseason. He eventually landed back with the Seahawks for a second stint, appearing in three games with one start for Seattle during the 2020 season.

It was during the 2021 season that Collins experienced his best season as a member of the Seahawks, starting six of his 11 appearances while posting 411 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He most recently played for the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League.