Seahawks Receive Bad News After ‘Serious’ Rashaad Penny Injury: Report

The Seattle Seahawks‘ day just became worse.

After a tough 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Seahawks received some bad news — starting running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He’ll undergo more tests on Monday to see if surgery is necessary.

“Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia, sources say, and he’ll have tests tomorrow to determine associated damage to see if surgery is necessary,” says Rapoport. “As of now, it’s likely. Heart-breaking.”

As Gregg Bell of The News Tribune noted after the game, head coach Pete Carroll noted that Penny suffered a “serious” ankle injury. Bell reports that it sounds like Penny will be out a “long time” again.

“Pete Carroll says Rashaad Penny has a “serious” ankle injury and it will be very tough for Seahawks to get him back,” said Bell. “Sounds he will be out a long time—again.”

The 26-year-old Penny has had a difficult time staying healthy during his career. He has missed 26 combined games over the past three seasons.

For the first time in his career, Penny had entered the season as the unquestioned starter following the retirement of Chris Carson due to a neck injury. Penny was off to a sensational start once again through the first four games of the season, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

However, the injury bug continues to derail his career. The Seahawks will hope for the best news regarding Carson’s injury, but a broken tibia usually takes four-to-six months to heal.