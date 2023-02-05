Seahawks Make Big Decision on Geno Smith’s Future: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are leaning towards a certain direction when it comes to Geno Smith’s future.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Seahawks would prefer not to use the franchise tag when it comes to re-signing the veteran quarterback. The franchise tag will cost $32.4 million for quarterbacks for the 2023 season, all of which is guaranteed.

As Howe notes, the preference to keep Smith on an “extension.”

“The Seahawks and Giants remain committed to keeping quarterbacks Geno Smith and Daniel Jones,” reported Howe on Saturday, February 4. “The preference in each case, unsurprisingly, is to reach an extension that will keep all sides happy rather than use the franchise tag. It’s still too early to know how either deal will play out.”

Geno Smith’s Contract Value is Nearly $40 Million Per Year

If the Seahawks do go the route of signing Smith to a normal contract, that would indicate Seattle plans to re-sign Smith to a multi-year deal. In this scenario, the 32-year-old quarterback would be given a vote of confidence as the franchise quarterback moving forward.

According to Spotrac, Smith’s projected market value is $39.3 million per season across two years at $78.7 million total. That type of contract would make Smith the ninth-highest paid quarterback in the league.

While speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday, Smith gave a very optimistic outlook on contract talks with the Seahawks.

“We’ve had talks and we’re in the process of getting all that settled right now,” Smith said from the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. “It’s looking very good. We think we can get some things done, but obviously those things take time. This is the process that I hate about the NFL because I just want to play football, but it’s a business as well, so we’ve got to take care of business and then we’ll get back to the football.”

Seahawks Want Geno Smith Back: ‘We’ve Got Our Guy’

It’s no surprise that contract talks between Smith and the Seahawks are trending in a direction that’s beneficial to both sides. The veteran quarterback is coming off of a resurgent season that saw him lead the league in completion percentage and rank sixth in total QBR while leading Seattle to a surprising playoff berth.

Both sides have expressed the desire to move forward with Smith as the team’s quarterback, with head coach Pete Carroll making it clear following the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers that Seattle has their “guy.”

Via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune:

“Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: ‘We’ve got our guy.’ The coach says of Smith’s contract ending: “We’ve got some business there (to get done), of course… ‘He’s a big part’ of the Seahawks’ optimism about their future.”

Smith also stated his desire to finish his career with the Seahawks following Seattle’s playoff loss.

“I wanna finish my career in Seattle,” Smith said. “I wanna be here. The town, the city, the team, coach Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could’ve been out of the league. They embraced me. I wanna repay them for that.”

It looks like only a matter of time before both sides reach an agreement on a new contract. But it looks like it’ll be on a multi-year deal rather than the franchise tag.