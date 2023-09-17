Video of Seahawks Trolling Lions in Blue Masks After OT Win Goes Viral

After a demoralizing 30-13 loss in their season opener, the Seahawks Seattle faced an uphill battle to turn things around Week 2, going against the Detroit Lions, a team riding high following their Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champs.

The Seahawks also had to deal with the sold-out, roaring crowd at Ford Field, which Lions head coach Dan Campbell warned about leading up to their home opener. Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson then upped the ante by asking their entire fan base to wear blue ski masks.

“From what I’ve seen the crowd,” Gardner-Johnson said earlier in the week, “we got probably the most ruthless fans in the game, so I think from talking crap, they feed off of us, they yell the loudest, and that was a home game for K.C. They just love their Lions team, so I think the more we win, the more we’re going to see true Lions fans.”

After the Seahawks fought their way back from a 7-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Lions 37-31 in overtime, safety Jerrick Reed trolled Detroit by wearing the now-infamous ski mask while celebrating in the locker room at Ford Field.

Lions players and fans wore blue ski masks ahead of their game today Seahawks trolled them in the locker room after the W 🤣 (via sir_jerrick/IG, h/t @Plazuhbtw)pic.twitter.com/b2ErOuzYqy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2023

Video of this elite-level trolling quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Seahawks were clear underdogs heading into Week 2, especially with both starting offensive tackles, Abe Lucas and Charles Cross out injured.

With both starters out, Stone Forsythe took over at left tackle and Jake Curhan at right tackle, both of whom helped quarterback Geno Smith get the job done, completing 32-41 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns, including the pass that allowed Tyler Lockett to make the walk-off score overtime.

Per Seattle Sports, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game, “Geno had a spectacular day and he leads us down the field in OT. The most exquisite part of that last drive was the pass protection. Gosh, it was just there.”

After recording just 12 yards on offense in the second half against the Rams last week, this performance was a breath of fresh air.

The Seahawks Ended QB Jared Goff’s Historic Passing Streak

Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 22-of-35 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown last week, and while those numbers weren’t anything special, his current streak of consecutive passes without throwing an interception was closing in on the all-time NFL record.

ESPN Stats & Info posted, “Goff has thrown 359 consecutive passes without an interception following Thursday’s win over the Chiefs. That’s the 3rd-longest streak in NFL history behind Aaron Rodgers (402) and Tom Brady (399).”

Jared Goff was 20 passes away from breaking the all-time record for most passes without an interception He went 383 pass attempts without one pic.twitter.com/jdgYvG9fxg — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) September 17, 2023

Unfortunately for Goff, Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown put at end to that streak. During the fourth quarter, Brown intercepted Goff and ran the ball in for a pick-six. Goff’s streak without an interception ended with 383, which is now the third-longest streak in NFL history.

This wasn’t the first that the Seahawks’ defense has shut down an epic passing streak. Last season, Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton tallied the historic interception that broke Brady’s passing streak during Seattle’s 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany.

Seahawks Will Look to Keep the Momentum Going in Week 3

WIN NO. 1 IN THE BOOKS! pic.twitter.com/ft0IVLOmo6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023



The Seahawks, now 1-1, will look to stay in the win column when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. This improbable, however, much-needed win has no doubt bolstered the confidence of the entire Seahawks roster.

“There are so many guys that did great stuff today in this game, and I’m starting with the tackles,” Carroll said. “There were a lot of people that wrote us off because they didn’t think Stone could get it done or Jake could get it done. But they did. They did a phenomenal job today. They held up their end of it, stepped up just like we ask guys to do and came through in a huge way.”