Seahawks Great Bobby Wagner Bolts for $50M Deal with Hated Rival: Report

Seattle Seahawks great Bobby Wagner is taking his talents to a hated rival.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday, March 31, Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million — worth up to $65 million — with the Los Angeles Rams.

“Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources,” reported Schefter. “Wagner is staying in the NFC West.”

Wagner had spent all 10 years of his career with the Seahawks prior to being released earlier in March. The release came just hours after Seattle had completed a trade sending their other longtime franchise player, Russell Wilson, to the Denver Broncos.

While the move wasn’t all that surprising due to the Seahawks heading into a rebuilding direction, Wagner’s explanation on how he found out about his release was a surprise. According to the 31-year-old linebacker, the Seahawks didn’t inform him he was being released before the news broke on media outlets.

“Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” Wagner revealed on March 11.

Wagner will now have the opportunity to seek revenge on his former team twice a year with the defending Super Bowl champions.