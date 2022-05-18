Seahawks Considered Potential Spot for Super Bowl-Winning QB

The Seattle Seahawks could be a potential destination for a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

While the Seahawks will likely enter training camp with Drew Lock and Geno Smith battling it out for the starting quarterback job, the potential of Seattle adding a third veteran quarterback is still a slight possibility. As noted by Stacy Rost of Seattle-area radio station 710 AM, free agent quarterback Nick Foles is an option.

“It wouldn’t cost Seattle much salary or draft pick-wise since Foles remains an unsigned free agent,” explains Rost. “Like Minshew, he’d act as a stop-gap veteran for a rebuilding team. But he’s also one who’s been there before – ‘there’ being a Super Bowl win.”

Foles Has Been Backup Journeyman QB Recently

Foles was recently released by the Chicago Bears after spending the past two seasons as a backup quarterback with the team.

The 33-year-old quarterback is best known for leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory at the conclusion of the 2017 season. However, since leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win, he’s been a journeyman of sorts, also spending a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2019.

Foles remains a decent quarterback when he does step in and start for short stretches. The veteran quarterback went 3-5 in eight starts with the Bears over the past two seasons, throwing 11 touchdowns versus eight interceptions for a 65.1% completion rate.

As fellow 710 AM radio host Jake Heaps notes, Foles would immediately emerge as the Seahawks’ best quarterback upon signing. However, he explains why it’s an unlikely scenario.

“He’d be the most accomplished quarterback on this roster if you were to sign him,” says Heaps. “I honestly I would not be mad if the Seattle Seahawks went out and signed Nick Foles to add to this competition. They will not. They won’t.”

Why Seahawks Signing Foles Doesn’t Make Sense

Heaps further elaborates that the Seahawks won’t look Foles’ way due to Lock and Smith.

“I think that Nick Foles is a quarterback that would be way more stable and put you in better positions than the volatility of Geno Smith and Drew Lock,” says Heaps. “Geno Smith is somebody that you’re familiar with who has been in your building. And that’s why you decided to sign him back. And Lock obviously is the upside guy here.

But it’s not something that they’re going to do… I just really, really think that they are hoping that Drew Lock is the week one starter here”

The Seahawks already have all boxes checked when it comes to each quarterback on the roster. In Smith, they have the returning quarterback who is familiar with the system. In Lock, they have the young guy with potential upside who could emerge as a starter. In Eason, you have a young developmental prospect who could emerge as a long-term backup and potential spot starter.

With the direction the Seahawks are heading into for the 2022 season — it doesn’t appear they’re looking to contend, given their current quarterback situation — it makes little sense to add Foles.

As much stability as Foles would bring to the team, he isn’t a player that’s going to lift the Seahawks into contention.

Therefore, it makes little sense to add a veteran journeyman quarterback who won’t make a difference on the bottom line.