Seahawks Cut 6-Foot-2 Receiver After Leonard Williams Trade

The Seattle Seahawks are making a move following the trade acquisition of defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

As reported by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Tuesday, October 31, the Seahawks are releasing wide receiver Cody Thompson to clear room for Williams on the 53-man roster.

“Seahawks have waived WR Cody Thompson to make room for Leonard Williams on the 53,” writes Condotta. “Seattle also announces signing Jonathan Sutherland to the practice squad. Waived NT Carl Davis to make room.”

Cody Thompson Initially Joined the Seahawks in 2019

The 27-year-old Thompson initially joined the Seahawks’ organization as a practice squad member during the 2019 season. However, he was released days later. Thompson was eventually re-signed by Seattle following the conclusion of the 2019 season and eventually made his debut with the Seahawks during the 2021 season, appearing in five games and seeing action on 47 special teams snaps.

He had appeared in six games this season, appearing in 78 special teams snaps (48% of the snaps). He also recorded his first career reception for 10 yards during the Seahawks’ Week 4 win over the New York Giants.

As Mookie Alexander of SB Nation points out, the Seahawks could always bring back Thompson onto the practice squad.

“Wide receiver Cody Thompson has been waived seemingly for the umpteenth time, and if he clears waivers then we should expect him back on the practice squad,” writes Alexander. “Seattle has five wide receivers (DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, and Dee Eskridge) on the active roster, so Thompson’s spot was always tenuous.”

Coincidentally, a spot on the Seahawks’ practice squad opened up shortly after the move involving Thompson. Seattle is releasing running back SaRodorick Thompson.

“The Seahawks released RB SaRodorick Thompson from the practice squad this afternoon,” wrote the Seahawks’ PR account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Seahawks Make Big Move for Leonard Williams

It’s safe to say that the Seahawks are all-in on competing for a Super Bowl this season.

At a record of 5-2, Seattle leads the NFC West division and ranks third in the NFC entering Week 9. With that in mind, the Seahawks made a move for Williams, the former Pro Bowl defensive end.

While the Seahawks are giving up a 2024 second-round and 2025 fifth-round pick in the deal, they only $647,000 to Williams. ESPN’s report of the trade details how the Giants are absorbing essentially Williams’ entire $10 million in remaining base salary for this season.

“The Giants are taking on most of the $10 million owed to Williams, sources told ESPN. The Seahawks will owe Williams about $647,000 for the remainder of the season, which is the prorated amount of the veteran minimum base salary of $1.165 million. Williams had $10 million remaining on his $18 million base salary for 2023, which the teams agreed to lower to the vet minimum as part of the trade, per sources. The Giants paid Williams the balance in the form of a signing bonus.”

Williams has racked up 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. Over the course of his nine-year career — he also played for the New York Jets — Williams has racked up 39.5 sacks.