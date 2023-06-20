Seahawks Could Cut Former Highly Touted First-Round Pick: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could move on from a former first-round draft pick, according to an analyst.

As suggested by FanSided’s Lee Vowell, one recently signed veteran who should be considered a “cut candidate” entering training camp is linebacker Devin Bush. The former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick signed a one-year deal worth roughly $3.5 million. If he’s cut, there’s a dead cap value of $2.9 million.

Vowell argues that Bush just isn’t very good and has struggled in recent years.

Why the Seahawks Could Release Devin Bush

“Why would Seattle possibly release Bush when he is one of the very few experienced inside linebackers the Seahawks have? There are potentially several reasons,” writes Vowell. “One of the biggest reasons is that Bush isn’t exactly a Pro Bowler, and wouldn’t have been welcomed back by the Pittsburgh Steelers because Bush just hasn’t been good in a couple of years.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Bush posted just a 58.8 defensive grade last season. That grade is in line with what he’s produced over his career as Bush posted a 59.7 defensive grade during the 2020 season and a 62.9 grade during his rookie campaign in 2019. However, it was at least a major improvement over his defensive grade of 34.4 during the 2021 season, which was one of the worst in the NFL.

At one point in time, Bush was looked at it in a positive manner. He posted a team-leading 109 tackles during his rookie season and was voted third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Why the Seahawks Likely Won’t Release Devin Bush

However, what also makes Bush valuable to the Seahawks — despite his lackluster play — is Jordyn Brooks’ recovery from a torn ACL suffered at the end of the regular season last year. Brooks posted a team-leading 161 tackles and the hope is that he’ll return during the season. In other words, there’s a good chance Brooks won’t be available when Seattle opens the regular season in September.

Head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Brooks’ injury in April and said that he hopes he’ll be ready for training camp.

“Very optimistic on their sides (Brooks and Jamal Adams) and they’re really thinking they’re going to make it so we’re holding good thoughts,” Carroll said. “There’s some optimism that it could happen. We’ll be conservative through that timeframe to make sure that we don’t screw it up by hurrying them along. I’m wide open to they think they can do it, let’s see what happens.”

If Brooks isn’t ready to play, Bush is the next man up as he’s the projected starting inside linebacker alongside Bobby Wagner.

Vowell outlines some of Bush’s strengths and how he can impact an impact in his first season with Seattle.

“Maybe Bush was just a bad fit in Pittsburgh and the Seahawks won’t be asking him to attack quarterbacks on blitzes like the Steelers love to do,” writes Vowell. “Having Bush simply take down running backs and do decently in coverage would make Pete Carroll happy.”

However, he warns against some of his weaknesses, which includes his lack of ability in pass coverage.

“Bush isn’t good in coverage so this basically makes him a stop-the-run-only linebacker,” writes Vowell. “Seattle has depth with Jon Rhattigan and Rhattigan, though still needing more reps to get accustomed to playing every down, could be just as efficient stopping the run as Bush.”

Although Bush may be lacking in several areas, the Seahawks likely have to tolerate it before Brooks returns to the lineup.