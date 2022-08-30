Seahawks Cut ‘Key’ Playmaker in Surprising Move

The Seattle Seahawks are releasing one of their key performers over the past couple of seasons.

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday, August 30, the Seahawks are releasing Freddie Swain. Swain had served as Seattle’s No. 3 receiver last season, starting eight games.

“Seahawks have released WR Freddie Swain, per source,” says Fowler. “A key piece in last year’s offense with 25 catches and 343 yards is now available.”

Why Seahawks Released Swain

The move is a bit of a surprising one considering Swain’s dual-threat ability. The 24-year-old served as the Seahawks’ punt returner last season, posting 22 returns for 189 yards (8.6 yards per return). Swain actually ranked seventh in the league in punt return average.

Despite his versatility, Swain failed to establish himself as a dependable No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Swain averaged just 20.2 receiving yards per game last season and posted over 40 receiving yards in a game just once after Week 2 last season. During his eight starts, Swain averaged less than two receptions and 23.1 receiving yards per game.

Swain was also limited during training camp and the preseason due to a back injury. He caught just one of his four targets for six yards and returned two points for nine yards.

As noted by Pro Football Focus, Swain had posted the lowest offensive grade (40.2) of any Seahawks offensive player during the preseason. Of full-time offensive skill position players, Swain also posted the lowest grade during the 2021 season (50.3).

Swain ends his two-year stint with Seattle — he was a sixth-round draft choice in 2020 — with 38 receptions for 502 yards and six touchdowns.

The Seahawks also released wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and seventh-round draft choice Bo Melton, meaning they’ll go with a wide receiver core of Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart and rookie Dareke Young behind Metcalf and Lockett.

Seahawks Release Ex-Second-Round Pick Marquise Blair

In addition to Swain, Seattle made another surprising veteran cut.

As reported by Fowler, the Seahawks released fourth-year safety Marquise Blair. The former second-round draft pick had been playing the role of slot cornerback during the preseason. However, he was released as Seattle opted to go with Josh Jones as the third safety option.

“Seahawks releasing safety Marquise Blair, per source,” said Fowler. “Former second-round pick can play nickel corner or safety but got caught in a deep safety room in Seattle.”

The former University of Utah product failed to live to live up to his billing during his three seasons in Seattle, starting just three of his 22 appearances. Blair posted the lowest defensive grade of any safety on Seattle’s roster during the preseason (63.2).

As noted by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, the Blair release felt like a “surprise.”

“First one that feels like a little of a surprise,” says Condotta. “Blair had some issues in camp no doubt but figured they’d hold on to him for now. Also would seem to Ryan Neal will be healthy soon.”

Blair was limited to just eight games over the past two seasons, suffering an ACL injury in 2020 and a knee injury in 2021. He saw just 182 defensive snaps over the past two seasons.