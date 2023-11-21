Seahawks Urged to Add Super Bowl Champion in 2024: ‘Foundational Piece’

The Seattle Seahawks could be an ideal landing spot for a former Pro Bowl Super Bowl champion.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s NFL staff, the Seahawks should consider signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. With Seahawks starter Jordyn Brooks and backup Devin Bush due to be free agents during the 2024 offseason, Seattle could be looking to sign a potential replacement to fill the void. White — who previously requested a trade during the offseason — will be a free agent after the season.

“With Bobby Wagner’s, Jordyn Brooks’ and Devin Bush’s contracts about to expire, Seattle is going to be looking at adding at least one new linebacker this offseason. White has the athleticism that the organization seems to covet at the position, and he’s been highly productive with over 120 total tackles every year from 2020 to 2022.”

Devin White Will Likely Earn Big Contract in Offseason

The 25-year-old White remains productive with 60 tackles through nine games. However, the Buccaneers may see it as logical to allow the young linebacker to hit free agency considering the market he’ll likely attract. According to Spotrac, White’s projected market value is $20.1 million per season across four years for a total of $80.4 million.

As BR’s staff mentions, he could become a “foundational” piece for a defense that currently features young stars in Devon Witherspoon and Boye Mafe.

“This year, the Buc is on pace to fall just short of that threshold but is still on track to log about 115 total tackles with 60 in nine games. He’s also young, as he’ll be just 26 years old next season, meaning White could be another foundational defensive piece for the future in the Emerald City.”

Why the Seahawks May Want to Pass on Devin White

While White remains productive on the stat sheet, the advanced analytics paint a different picture. White once again ranks towards the bottom among all starting linebackers in the NFL, posting a 37.4 defensive grade, 31.7 run defensive grade and 42.8 grade in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Among starting linebackers, White is the lowest-ranked in terms of both defensive and run defensive grade while ranking among the bottom four (among linebackers with at least 200 snaps) in coverage grade.

In other words, the Seahawks should tread carefully when it comes to paying White, especially considering he’s clearly not as good as advertised.

It’s worth noting that the Seahawks rank in the bottom half of the league in salary cap space for the 2024 offseason, with just $2.5 million in projected space.

Furthermore, the Seahawks already owe five players at least $20 million for the 2024 season — with safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs eating up over $48 million in space alone — which means they may not be willing to outbid another team for White’s services.

By comparison, Brooks’ market value is just $13.8 million per season across four years for a total of $55.3 million. According to PFF, Brooks has actually been one of Seattle’s better defensive players, posting an overall 67.4 defensive grade. Outside of Bobby Wagner, Brooks actually ranks as the Seahawks’ top linebacker (with over 20 defensive snaps).

While White may be the bigger name due to being a former Pro Bowler, the Seahawks may find it more logical to simply re-sign Brooks.